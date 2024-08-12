Actress Lucy-Jo Hudson – known for her roles in Hollyoaks and Coronation Street – has welcomed a new baby into her family.

However, it is not her own child. Her partner Lewis Devine’s sister has welcomed a little boy.

The 41-year-old actress shared the news through a series of adorable photographs on her Instagram this Sunday.

The actress was pictured sitting on a sofa, cradling newborn Reuben in her arms. She was also shown surrounded by her own children – daughter Sienna and son Carter – and Reuben’s big sister, Esther.

In her Instagram post, Lucy-Jo expressed her excitement. She gushed: “The newest addition to the family. Welcome baby Reuben.”

Meanwhile, she did not miss the opportunity to praise the parents, adding: “He’s an absolute beauty, congratulations @oliviadevinex @joshdaley07 he’s already a credit to you, as is Esther, his big sis (on the right of the pic above).”

“Swipe to see Sienna adoring the baby and Carter more interested in his ice lolly or lolly ice as @lewisdevineofficial would say,” she joked.

Reuben’s mother, Olivia Devine – the sister of Lucy-Jo’s current partner, Lewis – commented: “Aww, he loved his cuddles with you all! We can’t wait to make more memories.”

Her fans were quick to echo her excitement, flooding her post with messages of congratulations.

“Beautiful family, congratulations,” one fan commented.

“Awww that is a really nice, amazing and lovely photo of you and your lovely family there Lucy,” another fan gushed.

“He is such a darling. Love these photos. You have a gorgeous family,” a third praised the actress.

Lucy-Jo currently co-parents her daughter, Sienna with her former partner – Coronation Street star Alan Halsall. The couple were together from 2009 before parting ways in 2018.

With her current boyfriend Lewis, Lucy-Jo welcomed her son in 2020.

Reuben marks the second addition to the family this year. In February, Lucy-Jo took to Instagram to welcome the birth of her niece.

“Introducing Navie-Jay,” she gushed in the caption. “My beautiful niece. I already love her sooooo much!!!”

The accompanying image showed the actress cradling the newborn as she kissed her on the cheek.

