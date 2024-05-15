Coronation Street star Sam Aston has welcomed his third child – a baby girl – with wife Briony.

Sharing the happy news, the couple announced on Instagram: “Welcome to the world…Hazel Marie Aston. 07.05.24

8lbs 15oz.”

The actor, who is known for playing Chesney Brown on the ITV soap, and Briony are already parents to three-year-old son Sonny and one-year-old daughter Daisy.

Sam Aston has welcomed a baby girl with wife Briony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s ‘bittersweet’ baby news

Sam and Briony revealed their pregnancy news in November. However, they described it as “bittersweet” after Briony had initially been pregnant with twins but sadly lost one of the babies.

She told OK! Magazine: “We were excited and thankful, because we always wanted a baby that was healthy. Then we started thinking, ‘We could have had two… Will the living twin always wonder, ‘What if?’ and will they feel lonely?’ We found ourselves questioning what could have been, while feeling grateful for what we’ve got.”

The Coronation Street actor is now a proud dad of three (Credit: ITV)

Their sad loss was due to a condition called Vanishing Twin Syndrome. It occurs when one of the babies stops growing and the mother’s body then absorbs the embryo and tissue.

It comes after they previously opened up about enduring two tragic miscarriages within four months of each other.

Briony shares heartbreak over miscarriages

In a heartbreaking post, Briony wrote on Instagram: “This is a difficult thing to share, but in the interest of breaking the taboo, I’m miscarrying again, the second time in four months.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s unfair. BUT I’m not seeking sympathy, I feel well-supported and want others to feel supported too.”

She continued: “And that’s why I wanted to post this today. Because having people you can talk to and receiving comfort from those who have been through something similar makes the world of difference.

The couple previously spoke out about their heartbreaking miscarriages (Credit: ITV)

“We’d told close friends and family about both pregnancies, because I knew that, for me, I would want support from those people if it wasn’t meant to last. But I wouldn’t have been so open had I not heard from other women about the babies they lost and their stories.

“So thank you to all the women before me who have shared their stories and talked about their babies. It makes processing this a lot easier. And I don’t feel alone at all.

“In fact I feel the opposite of alone. I feel held and heard and I hope that by continuing these difficult conversations about miscarriage and pregnancy loss we open the door for others who will sadly experience loss too.”

Read more: From Carla to Dee-Dee: Just who will Coronation Street’s DS Swain’s new love interest be?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.