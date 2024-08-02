In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Lauren Bolton worries that she may be about to lose her baby when she suffers sudden stomach pains. In last night’s episode, Joel took delivery of a box of pills designed to induce early labour. Has he struck already and killed Lauren’s child?

Elsewhere, Beth panics when a box of her counterfeit t-shirts goes missing. And, as Jack confesses to arson, DS Swain charges her young culprit.

Meanwhile, Tyrone is unenthusiastic as Fiz plans a family getaway, and Bernie isn’t happy about Paul’s idea for his eyes.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Last night’s episode saw Joel put a terrifying plan into motion (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren’s in agony

After telling Lauren that she’ll be on her way to Ireland very soon, Joel then promises Dee-Dee that she will have his undivided attention going forward. Later, Lauren is mugged at the precinct and comforted by Max afterwards.

Back at the flat, Joel makes a show of being concerned, but is secretly plotting to get rid of her once and for all. Suddenly, Lauren doubles over in agony, clutching her stomach.

Having followed her home, Max starts banging on the door. Upstairs, Lauren calls out in terror, scared that she’s losing the baby.

Has Joel’s awful plan worked?

Beth and Betsy have been working on their own very off-the-books side hustle (Credit: ITV)

Beth’s in a panic

Beth and Betsy’s side-hustle hits a stumbling box when she discovers that the box of counterfeit t-shirts are missing. Kirk tells her that he loaded it onto the delivery van.

Can Beth recover the box before Carla realises what they’ve been up to?

DS Swain investigates

Following Jack’s confession to arson, DS Swain heads into the interview room. She soon charges Jack with arson.

Jack confessed to arson last night (Credit: ITV)

Fiz tries to get away

Tyrone is less than enthusiastic when Fiz tells Tyrone that she’s found a deal on a holiday.

Paul eyes up his future

Paul is still set on donating his corneas. As he quizzes Asha about the ins-and-outs of it, Bernie isn’t happy. Can she dissuade Paul?

