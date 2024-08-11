Corrie Stephanie Davis has confirmed she is pregnant with her “miracle” baby.

The actress, who played Courtney Vance on the ITV soap, is already a proud mum to seven year old Caben, with ex-partner Jeremy McConnell.

And now, Steph is set to welcome a new addition with partner Joe McKalroy, after a heartbreaking few years.

Steph – who played Courtney – has revealed she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Stephanie Davis reveals pregnancy

In a new interview, Stephanie shared the exciting news, revealing she had been on a “roller coaster” after a miscarriage in 2022.

It’s been… a roller coaster

“After my previous miscarriage, I thought, ‘God’s going to be good to us, it’ll be plain sailing’. But that’s not how life works. It’s been… a roller coaster,” she told OK!.

Stephanie then recalled how she did the pregnancy test at Joe’s mum’s house and “could not believe it” when it showed she was pregnant.

The couple were left ‘sobbing’ at the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephanie Davis ‘sobbing’ over baby news

And when the couple headed to hospital for a scan, she was left “sobbing” after it revealed they were excepting a baby boy.

Joe never cries, so when he started that set me off

“Joe never cries, so when he started that set me off. We were just sobbing on each other. Then the nurse in the room started crying, too,” Corrie star Stephanie said,

However, Stephanie recalled how pregnancy number two has so far been anything but easy. She explained to the publication that once she became pregnant, she had fears over the baby, because of her having low levels of a type of pregnancy hormone.

A doctor also informed Steph that he thought she was having another miscarriage – or an ectopic pregnancy.

Stephanie Davis expecting ‘miracle’ baby

What’s more, Stephanie’s partner Joe was encouraged by doctors to “have a word” with Stephanie, as she was reluctant to accept the risks.

However, Steph then revealed that a few days later, she was told by a nurse: “‘Steph, this is a miracle. Your HCG levels haven’t doubled they’ve tripled!'”

Stephanie said: “We went for a scan and saw our little bean on the screen. It was amazing.”

So what do you think of this story?