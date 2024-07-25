Countryfile’s Anita Rani on moment ‘panic set in’ after discovery that ended her 14-year marriage

Countryfile star Anita Rani – who is on the show this weekend (July 28) – once opened up about a realisation she made that ended her marriage.

Anita split from her husband, Bhupinder, last year after 14 years of marriage.

Anita is currently single (Credit: ITV)

Countryfile star Anita Rani on discovery that ended her marriage

Writing in a column for The Times earlier this year, Anita admitted that she began to question her whole life while on a solo holiday in the spring of 2023.

“I knew that my life was changing; the great unravel. And I was, for a time, sad. So in spring 2023, I took myself on a solo holiday, for perspective. A privilege, I know,” she said.

Anita then went on to confess that she began to question things during the quieter moments. And it ended up being a realisation that led to the end of her marriage.

“Things began to change. Maybe it was lockdown. Maybe it was writing a memoir. I realised I’m flawed, deeply wounded, confused and unsatisfied,” she wrote.

Countryfile star Anita Rani on panic setting in

The star then continued.

“Panic set in. Who the hell am I? How have I been living my life? I woke up feeling I had lived a half-life, thinking about a lot of people but somehow leaving myself out of the equation. I’ve been closed to my own self and therefore closed to everything,” she said.

She then realised that she wasn’t afraid of being alone and is now ready to live a full life.

Anita has never felt ‘better, sexier, more powerful’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anita on being single in her 40’s

During an interview with The Sun last year, Anita opened up about being single in her forties.

“There’s no shame attached to being single. And living your best life in your forties. I want all women to know. That I’m on the other side now,” she said.

“There is light, and the light is good! I’m single. I’m child-free, I’m in my mid-forties and I have never felt better, sexier, more powerful or more excited about the future,” she then continued.

“I always knew I’d get to my forties and become who I wanted to be. It’s when I’d start blossoming. I’m going to get sexier as I get older. This shift in mindset is no coincidence,” she then added.

Countryfile airs tonight Sunday, July 28 at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.