Dani Dyer shared the news she and and Jarrod Bowen have got engaged over the weekend as she showed off her stunning engagement ring on Instagram.

Ex Love Island cast member Dani, 27, whose dad is Danny Dyer, and her footballer beau share two daughters together – one-year-old twins Summer and Star. Dani is also mum to son Santiago, three, whose dad is Dani’s ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The family are currently holidaying following West Ham player Jarrod’s participation in Euro 2024 with England.

But following Dani’s big reveal, one diamond expert reckons he knows how much Jarrod may have shelled out for his reality show star fiancée’s rock.

Dani Dyer engaged

According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, Dani’s new sparkler is bejewelled with several gems.

Furthermore, it could be worth, in his opinion, tens of thousands of pounds.

He said: “Dani’s spectacular ring features a huge oval cut diamond set on a pavé band lined with smaller diamonds.

Dani’s centre diamond looks to be approximately 4 carats.

“Her centre diamond looks to be approximately 4 carats and is likely worth an impressive $100,000 [nearly £80,000].”

Furthermore, Mike continued: “The elongated shape of her diamond gives the ring the utmost elegance. It’s evident that a lot of time and effort went into designing the ring, a testament to this couple’s commitment and strong future together.”

How Instagram users reacted

Among the famous faces wishing Dani and Jarrod congratulations in the comments section of her post were the likes of Vicky McClure, Rylan Clark, and Dani’s dad.

Former EastEnders star Danny gushed: “The most beautiful couple in the world. Right… better start writing that speech. Love you both so much.”

Meanwhile, others made appreciative remarks about Dani’s ring.

Fans were wowed by Dani’s ring (Credit: YouTube)

“Your ring is stunning,” read one comment.

“Congratulations to you both, that’s a beautiful ring,” said someone else.

Furthermore, a third admirer added: “Congratulations to you both this is beautiful. I love the ring too.”

