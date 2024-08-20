Celebrity MasterChef star Danielle Harold has been involved in plenty of romance rumours since leaving the hit soap last year.

Here’s an inside look at her love life – including rumours that she shared a romance with a Strictly 2024 star…

Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Tuesday, August 20) on BBC One.

Jamie and Danielle were rumoured to be dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love life of Celebrity MasterChef star Danielle Harold: EastEnders co-star romance rumours

On EastEnders, Danielle played the role of Lola Pearce, who was married to Jay Brown – who was played by Jamie Borthwick.

Amid their characters’ romance on screen, there were rumours at the time that Danielle and co-star Jamie were dating too.

However, last year, Danielle quashed those rumours. Well, sort of.

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, she said: “I’m just going to leave that one out there because it’s too funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!”

“I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got. Seriously though, there’s no one like that at the moment,” she then continued.

“But I’ve been so busy, it’s probably for the best. I’ve got no time, which is something to feel really lucky about.”

Pete and Danielle sparked romance rumours (Credit: BBC)

Danielle Harold and Pete Wicks

Last year, after her exit from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Danielle was spotted getting close with TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Pete was in Australia supporting pal Sam Thompson, who eventually won the show.

Danielle and the 36-year-old were spotted getting cosy during a party – however, soap star Danielle was once again quick to shut down any romance rumours.

“I know Pete from outside [I’m A Celebrity]. Me and Sam [Thompson] are incredibly close. I said to him that Pete and my mum were going to get on like an absolute house on fire,” she said.

She also addressed the rumours on Loose Women upon her return to the UK.

“We come out [of the jungle] and you go out with all the friends and family. But me and Pete are just good friends. Have been for years, but we’ve been having a good giggle about it,” she said.

Bobby and Danielle sparked rumours (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Brazier rumours

Earlier this year, Danielle was rumoured to be romantically involved with fellow EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

The pair were spotted looking cosy and holding hands at the National Television Awards.

However, once again, Danielle was forced to pour cold water on the romance rumours.

Speaking on the Invite Only podcast, she said: “He must think, ‘Oh look, I’m getting attached to this old bird’. I’m like, ‘Sorry Bobby, it keeps me looking young, so…’

“Bless him, he was just being the biggest gent that night because I could not walk in my shoes at all. We were at the NTAs. And our car left us, like, all the way around the back,” she then continued.

“He was just being a gent and now he gets named as my boyfriend every two minutes. Bless him. You just laugh, and go that’s just how it is.”

Danielle is on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Tuesday, August 20) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

