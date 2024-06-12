Liliana Myers, the wife of late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, has revealed how the beloved TV chef has been recognised by his hometown.

Dave sadly passed away in February, at the age of 66. He had revealed his battle with cancer in May 2022 and underwent treatment.

But brave Dave still returned to work on three Hairy Bikers series and other television appearances alongside Si King before he died.

Now, four months on, Dave has been posthumously awarded the freedom of his hometown.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers passed away in February (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Wife of Dave Myers: ‘What an honour!’

Bestowed by Barrow-in-Furness Council, Liliana reacted on Facebook: “Barrow-in-Furness. WHAT AN HONOUR!!!! Thank you Barrow Town Council.”

Posts on social media also showed Liliana and Si on stage for a ceremony in which Dave’s achievements were remembered.

Additionally, his service to the community and the promotion of civic pride was also memorialised as Liliana was presented with the award at an event last weekend.

Deputy mayor Cllr Chatfield told local press it was “appropriate” to award Dave the freedom of Barrow-in-Furness.

He said: “The town council discussed it and we felt it was appropriate to give the freedom of the town posthumously because of the amount of work [Dave] had done within the town and the fact he cared about it.”

The councillor added: “We felt it was appropriate to do that for him, for Lili.”

Liliana Myers and Dave Myers married in 2011. They are pictured here together in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Dave Day’ news

Additionally, ‘Dave Day’ included 20,000 bikers travelling 300 miles from London in a 16-mile long convoy in tribute.

Cllr Chatfield added: “It was an absolutely amazing day. The people of Barrow were absolutely amazing – words don’t do it justice. The whole day was emotional because it was celebrating a Barrow lad who sadly passed away too early.

“Lili did feel emotional which I think anybody would. I think it was a surprise for her, but I hope it was a pleasant surprise. It ended the day on a lovely note. The crowd was just amazing – I could feel the love. It was a proud moment for Barrow.”

An “overwhelmed” Si added on Instagram: “God bless.”

