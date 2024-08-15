‘Crying’ David Hasselhoff announces he’s welcomed ‘perfect’ grandchild as he shares beautiful picture

Baywatch and Britain’s Got Talent star David Hasselhoff shared some sweet news with fans this week.

The 72-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he was a grandad – and fans were thrilled!

Taking to Instagram this week, David shared an adorable snap of him holding his baby granddaughter.

David looks emotional in the heartwarming picture, which he shared with his 385k followers.

“A crying Grandad. She’s perfect WOW [heart emoji],” he captioned the post.

“I am so blessed.”

The newest addition to the Hasselhoff family comes via David’s daughter, Taylor, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Pamela Bach.

Fans thrilled for Baywatch star David Hasselhoff

Plenty of David’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the happy news.

“She’s gorgeous! Congratulations!!!!” his fellow Baywatch co-star, Erika Eleniak commented.

“Wow, from watching you in Knight Rider to seeing you become a grandfather. Congratulations,” another follower wrote.

“This is so cute. Congratulations Grandpa Hasselhoff,” a third gushed.

“Awww! She’s beautiful! Congrats David,” another said.

“Congratulations David, I’m sure you’ll be a great grandfather,” a fifth wrote.

David Hasselhoff children

David has two children with his ex-wife, Pamela – Taylor and Hayley.

The Baywatch star married Pamela back in 1989, however they announced they were splitting in 2006.

“I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him,” Pamela said after their split. “It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on.”

Speaking about his daughters in 2015, David admitted he’d tried to make their lives as normal as possible, despite the fame.

“When my daughters were growing up we tried to keep life as normal as possible. When I was at home, I was Dad. I took them to swimming and soccer and did all the dad stuff and when I was away working I think they thought I was just hanging out at the beach or visiting Germany for fun,” he said.

