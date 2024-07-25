Sir David Jason previously issued a plea to the public after finding out he had a daughter he never knew about.

The actor is a firm favourite on TV, starring in the likes of Only Fools and Horses and Open All Hours. But back in 2023, he was dealt a major baby bombshell.

The news “surprised” Sir David – who is on screens this weekend (July 28) for The Lancaster Bomber at 80 with David Jason.

Sir David Jason found out he had a daughter last year (Credit: ITV)

David Jason discovered he had daughter

In 2023, Sir David made the shocking discovery that he has a 52-year-old daughter, Abi Harris. He also found out he’s a grandad to her son, Charlie.

Abi was reportedly born in 1970 to her actress mum Jennifer Hill, who had a brief romance with Sir David. In 2008, Sir David and Jennifer reunited for a reprisal of Under Milk Wood. What’s more, Abi also starred in the show.

However, it was another five years before Abi started to suspect that Sir David was her biological father. It reportedly came after conversations with Jennifer.

How did he find about his daughter?

Things came to light when Abi and David happened to be standing beside each other while at an event for a mutual friend. As The Mirror reports, this is where Abi spotted they had similar side profiles.

She then finally sent a letter to Sir David and he agreed to take the paternity test – which showed he was her father.

He admitted he was ‘surprised’ by the news (Credit: BBC)

David issued plea over new daughter

Speaking to the Mirror, David expressed his joy at discovering he has a daughter – and also issued a plea over his new family’s privacy.

He said: “To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement. However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can. We hope we are all allowed the privacy to continue our new relationship and get to know each other more.

“My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family.”

Jason added a plea: “We hope we are all allowed the privacy to continue our new relationship and get to know each other more and more.”

The Lancaster Bomber at 80 with David Jason airs on Channel 4 at 6:30pm on Saturday (July 27).

