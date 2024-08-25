Davina McCall’s final words to her sister ahead of her death: ‘They say the hearing is the last thing to go’

Davina McCall – who is hosting Long Lost Family tonight (Sunday, August 25) – once revealed her final words to her sister.

The TV star’s sister, Caroline, sadly died in 2012 after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Davina McCall on her final words to sister Caroline

Back in 2012, Davina was left devastated when her sister, Caroline, died aged 50. Caroline had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and died shortly after. Davina was by her side during her final days and was with her when she sadly passed away.

Last year, during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Davina opened up about her sister’s passing. In the interview, she also revealed what her final words to Caroline had been.

“I was with her when she went and it was really lovely. I kept talking to her the whole time because they say your hearing is the last thing that goes,” Davina explained.

“And I just wanted her to know that I wasn’t crying – I was trying to be really strong for her.”

‘She was taking care of me’

Davina then revealed what she’d said to Caroline in her final moments.

“I kept saying to her: ‘I’m going to be fine,’ because, I think out of everything, she was most worried about me,” she said.

“That was her last thought – whether or not I was going to be okay because she knew how much of a backbone she was for me. It wasn’t just me taking care of her, she was taking care of me. She wanted to make sure that I was going to be alright,” she then continued.

“It was the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

