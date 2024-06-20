TV star Davina McCall got teary-eyed while talking about picking up her French password during Heart FM’s Breakfast Show earlier this week (June 19).

The Masked Singer judge, who is currently standing in for Amanda Holden, had Lindsey Russell step in for her on Tuesday. However, when she made her return on Wednesday, Davina warned viewers that they might be brought to tears.

Davina revealed she’s picking up a French passport (Credit: YouTube)

Davina McCall gets ‘goosebumps’ on Heart FM Breakfast Show

Expressing her excitement, Davina revealed she was picking up her French passport later that day at the French embassy.

Co-host Jamie Theakston asked: “So, I’m just going to have to rewind this, how come you’re picking up a French passport when you’re a Brit?”

“My mum was French and I just feel like all of the French side of my family, the close side – my grandparents, my mum, my sister – they’ve all gone and I feel like it is time, now, to acknowledge this half of me and reconnect, actually,” she explained.

“I’m not joking, it’s a very emotional day for me, I will be sobbing at the French embassy.”

Davina admitted that her appearance on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? helped the “long” process as she had to prove that her mum lived in France.

Beaming with joy, Davina admitted she had “goosebumps” talking about it.

Appearing on Who Do You Think You Are? helped the long process (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m European!’

When Jamie asked which passport Davina would have to show at passport control, the former Big Brother host responded: “Well when I go into Europe I’m going to show my French passport.

“I’m going to go: ‘I’m European!'”

However, when it came to football talk, a diplomatic Davina refused to reveal who she’d root for if both countries made the 2024 Euros final.

