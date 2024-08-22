Davina McCall looked incredible as she posed in a tiny bikini – but fans were forced to clap back at rude trolls on Instagram.

The telly favourite, 56, is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure. And on Wednesday (August 21) Davina was back at it when she shared a gorgeous bikini photo.

However, it didn’t take long for rude trolls to hit out at Davina – with plenty of her fans then forced to clap back at the rude messages.

Davina’s fans defended the TV star for her bikini snap (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall shares bikini Instagram snap

Taking to her Instagram, Davina uploaded a photo of her posing up a storm in a strapless two-piece red bikini.

The My Mum, Your Dad host was seen strutting through her lush holiday villa while showing off her ageless figure.

She finished off her look with a pair of red cowboy boots, a matching red handbag and sunglasses. Davina captioned the stunning photo: “I’m on holiday. I had to. Tea anyone?”

Trolls hit out at Davina McCall

However, it’s fair to say Davina’s post got plenty of people talking. Rushing to the comments section, rude trolls shared their concern for Davina’s appearance – only for her fans to quickly clap back.

She can be whatever size she wants. DO NOT SKINNY SHAME.

“Sorry but not a good role model for those with weight / diet issues, you would be just as beautiful a stone heavier,” said one rude social media user.

Davina wowed in the red bikini (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall’s fans clap back at trolls

And their remark ruffled plenty of feathers, with one person replying: “Nobody cares what you think.” A second fan supported Davina and wrote: “She looks beautiful.

We shouldn’t be commenting on people’s bodies full stop

“She can be whatever size she wants. DO NOT SKINNY SHAME.” Another person penned: “Really?! We shouldn’t be commenting on people’s bodies full stop.”

Davina McCall on My Mum, Your Dad

In other Davina news, the telly fave is gearing up for the brand new series of My Mum, Your Dad. ITV confirmed My Mum, Your Dad would be returning soon in its listings for July to September, sent out in July.

It said: “The critically-acclaimed romance show is back for a second series. Produced by Lifted Entertainment – part of ITV Studios – the smash-hit series sees grown-up kids nominate their single parents to head into a luxury country retreat in the hope of finding love later in life.

“Dubbed ‘heartwarming’, ‘hilarious’ and with ‘cross-generational appeal’ by critics, the debut series was ITV’s biggest new peak-time entertainment format and attracted an average audience of more than two million viewers on all devices. Fronted by Davina McCall, the first series regularly trended as the number-one streamed programme on ITVX.”

