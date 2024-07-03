Davina McCall had fans piling the compliments high after she wowed in a tiny gold bikini while on holiday with beau Michael Douglas.

Davina is currently all loved up with hairdresser Michael. The pair first struck up a romance in the summer of 2019 after knowing each other as friends prior to their get-together.

And with their relationship going from strength to strength, the pair enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday recently.

The pair have been together since 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas enjoy holiday

On Monday (July 1) Davina took to her Instagram to share snap from her trip to Italy.

Posing in a gold bikini outside, Davina looked sensational, showing off her gym-honed and figure. The TV star was standing in front of a gigantic pool – with gorgeous views behind her.

And Davina wasn’t alone in the snap. Beau Michael could be seen splashing about in the pool posing behind Davina.

Good god you look bloody amazing!

The telly legend captioned the post: “Been a bit quiet… On here … but we are having a raucous time in Italy with @mdlondon, my kids my sis and her family … good times ) thanks @osale.plage for my bikini!!!”

Davina McCall fans go wild over bikini snap

And fans were quick to dish out the compliments in the comments section. One person said: “You look fabulous, love the bikini.”

Someone else chimed in and gushed: “Iconic.” A third remarked: “Oh good god you look bloody amazing! Always wear a gold bikini from now on. Even in winter. In London.”

The pair have enjoyed a holiday to Italy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas

In April last year, Long Lost Family star Davina set the record straight about a certain misconception that people have about her relationship with Michael.

With Michael being a famous hairdresser to the stars, Davina revealed that people assume she calls on her beau to get her hair looking fabulous. However, that’s not the case.

Davina McCall cleared up ‘rumour’ about boyfriend

“Everybody always says: ‘Oh you are so lucky to date a hairdresser – he must do your hair every day,'” she told OK!.

“I have never ever asked him to do my hair at home because he does hair all day. It’s like saying to your builder husband: “Oh darling, can you build me a shed?'”

The two have both been married before and have children separately. Davina split from her husband Matthew Robertson in 2017.

The former couple share three children together – Holly, 20, and Tilly, 18, and Chester, 15.

