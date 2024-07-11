Davina McCall was evidently unimpressed with a fellow passenger on a recent train trip, which has lead her to call them out Twitter for taking sneaky photos of her.

Davina took to X, formerly known at Twitter, to slam a fellow train passenger for taking snaps of her during her journey.

And, although Davina claimed she would have happily taken a photo with her had she asked, it seems that the presenter wasn’t pleased with the woman’s antics.

Of course, Davina’s fans rallied in the comment section to have their say…

Davina McCall blasts stranger for taking sneaky photos of her

The star explained in a rant shared to X: “To the lady sitting opposite me on the tube. I can see you are taking photos of me because of the reflection in the window. I can see your screen. Ask me… and I’ll give you a great photo. But this feels a bit weird.”

One follower quipped in the comment section: “Take one of her too,” to which Davina replied: “She’s just got off. I should have done.”

Another penned: “Unfortunately people are rude, have a great day despite the intrusion.” Davina cheerfully responded: “It’s actually just quite funny x.”

Comedian Les Dennis chimed in: “Yes Davina. Have had this too. All they need to do is ask.”

Another user reassured the TV personality: “She probably didn’t want to disturb you but wanted proof to show her family/mates that she was sat opposite you on the tube. I bet this happens a lot to celebs.”

A fifth said: “I’d be too shy to ask, wouldn’t want to bother you. But I’d want a pic, you’re a legend.”

Davina recently took over for Amanda Holden and presenter her Heart radio show whilst she was away filming. More recently, Davina has been soaking up the sun in Italy.

She penned to Instagram last week, alongside a snap in a gold bikini: “Been a bit quiet on here. But we are having a raucous time in Italy. With @mdlondon, my kids my sis and her family…good times.”

