Dawn French managed to find love again after her split from Lenny Henry, with her second husband Mark Bignell.

Telly legend Dawn tied the knot with therapist Mark in 2013, following her divorce from Lenny. Since then, Dawn – who narrates Secret World Of Crisps today (August 11) – and Mark have gone from strength to strength.

But where do they live? And what influence did Dawn’s late mum have on her relationship with Mark? Keep scrolling to to find out.

The TV favourite is happily married (Credit: ITV)

Dawn French and husband sell huge Cornish house

Dawn sold her jaw-dropping Cornwall home, called Point Neptune House, in 2021.

And she reportedly made a huge profit of more than £4m after a British businessman snapped up the property.

He is said to have forked out a whopping £6.6m, while back in 2006 Dawn paid £2.3 million for it.

The telly star lived at the 40-room residence for 14 years after she first moved in with Lenny and daughter Billie in 2006. Dawn stayed in the abode following their divorce in 2010.

However, in 2022, Dawn revealed that she and Mark were preparing to move house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

Dawn shares ‘hoarder’ confession

Dawn and Mark, along with their dog Goodie and cat Mowzer, decided to relocate to the Cornwall and Devon border, with waterside views.

Preparing to move house in 2022, Dawn took to Instagram at the time and let slip a rare confession about her “hoarder” husband Mark.

She uploaded several snaps of Mark’s belongings, which were dotted around their Cornwall home, including a chair, a large bottle and buckets.

Dawn captioned the post: “Being married to a hoarder makes moving house so very lovely, fun & stress-free….”

She was introduced to Mark by her late mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn French and husband Mark were introduced by her mum

Therapist Mark Bignell – who has two grown-up kids, Olly and Lily – is co-founder of Hamoaze House. It’s a charity that supports recovering alcoholics and drug abusers.

And it turns out Mark met Dawn through her mum, Roma French, as she founded the charity of which Mark is now chief executive.

Speaking about their first meeting, Dawn revealed on Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners podcast: “It was rather good.” She went on to explain: “When my mother retired, he became the chief exec of Hamoaze House and at that time I was writing my novel.”

Whilst researching for her character in the novel – her mother referred her to have a chat with Mark, and the rest is history.

Secret World Of Crisps airs on Sunday (August 11) at 6pm on Channel 4.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: The Trouble with Maggie Cole stars Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh’s friendship

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.