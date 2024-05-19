Dec Donnelly has reportedly promised to take his godfather duties “seriously” after his best pal Ant McPartlin became a dad.

Ant became a dad on May 14 as he welcomed a son, Wilder, with his wife Anne-Marie. Reports then claimed that Ant has made his best pal Dec Wilder’s godfather.

Now, according to a source, Dec has “promised to take his duties very seriously”.

The insider told OK!: “Dec is obviously so excited for Ant and has already been giving him advice – mainly how to deal with sleepless nights. He can’t wait to take on the role of godfather and he’s promised to take his duties very seriously.”

The source went on: “Wilder will practically be like a nephew to Dec, and he and Ant are excited for their boys to grow up together as there’s less than two years between Wilder and Dec’s son Jack – they want them to become as close as they are.”

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec are also apparently planning a joint summer trip with their families.

The insider added: “Also, Dec’s little girl Isla loves babies and is very pleased there is another baby around. They’re planning lots of playdates and family holidays – they’re all hoping to spend most of the summer in Portugal as they always do and are all excited for Wilder’s first holiday. Dec has also joked that Ant and Anne-Marie won’t need to spend a fortune on clothes as they can have all of Jack’s hand-me-downs!”

Meanwhile, the source said that the baby news will “strengthen their bond” as they’ll be able to “share experiences of having little children”.

ED! has contacted reps for Ant and Dec for comment.

It comes days after Ant and Anne-Marie announced the arrival of their son. Ant shared a photo of himself cuddling his newborn as he showed off a family tree tattoo.

He wrote: “Welcome to the family, Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Elsewhere, Ant recently addressed his tattoo after some fans thought that his dog Hurley – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – wasn’t included in the family tree.

Ant wrote on Twitter: “Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He’s doing great.

“Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree.. he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks, A.”

