Denise Welch’s son Matty Healy ‘sued for £2m’ over same-sex kiss on stage

Loose Women star Denise Welch is known to have a famous son, none other than The 1975’s Matty Healy, and he often hits the headlines.

Now, his antics at a concert in Malaysia have roped in attention for all the wrong reasons. The guitarist is being sued for an eye-popping sum that could leave a giant hole in his pocket.

But why is the Girls singer facing such a big telling off?

The son of Denise Welch, Matty Healy, is facing legal action (Credit: Youtube)

Son of Denise Welch in hot water

According to reports, the organisers of a music festival in Kuala Lumpur are suing the band. They are said to be taking legal action against The 1975 for breach of contract and damages. This is due to Matty Healy allegedly breaking anti-LGBT laws in Malaysia. Because of the kiss, the event was consequently cancelled.

During the band’s headline performance last July, the star is said to have addressed the audience in an expletive-filled speech. Matty later kissed a fellow band member on stage, who is of the same sex.

The company behind the Good Vibes Festival is seeking £1.9m ($2.4m) in compensation. It’s seeking the payday via the UK’s High Court over a violation of performance rules.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia and punishable by 20 years in prison. The festival also prohibits certain behaviour on stage, including talking about politics and religion, smoking or drinking alcohol and swearing.

The BBC reported that when contacting the band they declared “they have nothing to add at this time”.

The 1975 performed in Malaysia last year (Credit: Splash News)

Matty Healy news

According to reports, the court filings claim that The 1975 were aware of the rules which they are said to have later violated.

Future Sound Asia said the band had performed at the same festival in 2016. Ahead of the show, they were apparently given several reminders regarding the on-stage rules.

The BBC states that the lawsuit alleges the band decided to “act in a way that was intended to breach guidelines”.

Matty Healy’s affection towards bandmate Ross MacDonald is said to be cited as “the intention of causing offence and breaching the regulations”.

The band is also accused of smuggling a bottle of wine on stage.

The 1975 ‘sued’ for on-stage antics

Due to the alleged rule violations, the event was cancelled the day after the band’s performance. The BBC stated: “Malaysia’s communications ministry said it took an ‘unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws’.”

The organisers allegedly threatened the band with legal action last August. They demanded that The 1975 acknowledged liability. They also requested compensation for the damages incurred.

Matty Healy has reportedly shared his thoughts on the event. He is said to have stated whilst on stage in Dallas in October: “The 1975 did not waltz [into] Malaysia unannounced. They were invited to headline a festival by a government who had full knowledge of the band with its well-publicised political views and its routine stage show.

Matty is accused of swearing and drinking alcohol on stage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Me kissing Ross was not a stunt simply meant to provoke the government,” he continued. “It was an ongoing part of The 1975 stage show. Which had been performed many times prior.

“To eliminate any routine part of the show in an effort to appease the Malaysian authorities’ bigoted views of LGBTQ people would be a passive endorsement of those politics.”

The band were sued in a separate class action by several musicians and vendors. They state that they suffered a loss of earnings as a result of the second and third days of the festival being cancelled.

ED! has contacted Matty Healy and The 1975’s representatives for comment.

