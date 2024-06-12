On Sunday morning (June 9), we learnt of the tragic and untimely death of Dr Michael Mosley.

The TV doctor, aged 67, had gone missing whilst holidaying on the Greek island of Symi, and was later found to have died, “most likely” of natural causes, according to a Greek coroner.

One of the most heartbreaking things about Dr Mosley’s death is that a key motivation behind his research, which he shared through documentaries such as Eat, Fast and Live Longer, was a wish that himself and others would not die before their time like his own father had done.

Dr Michael Mosley: Final interview before death

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph at the end of April, in what would end up being his last-ever interview, Michael opened up about his fears of having his life cut short.

“My dad, when he retired, basically sat on the sofa and watched sport and that was incredibly bad for him. I thought, that’s not a road I want to go down,” he said.

Dr Mosley shared that just like his father before him, he had found himself developing type 2 diabetes in his fifties, which acted as a wake-up call for him to begin overhauling his diet.

Dr Michael Mosley was an advocate of intermittent fasting (Credit: BBC)

“When my GP told me I should start medication, it shouldn’t have been a shock, because my dad had developed diabetes around the same age. And he then died. I shouldn’t have been shocked, but I was.”

He set about implementing lifestyle changes in order to beat the disease and in doing so, inspired many others to likewise try out intermittent fasting and low-carbohydrate diets.

“I had seen what had happened to my father. He had died at 74, which is early these days. That feels young,” Dr Mosley devastatingly reflected. “He hadn’t seen his grandkids grow up. I thought, that’s not a road I want to go down.”

