A coroner has indicated the death of Dr Michael Mosley was “most likely” due to natural causes ahead of a full post-mortem report.

But what are the next steps that must be taken when a British citizen dies abroad?

The body of Dr Michael Mosley was found in a rocky area near a beach on Symi (Credit: Channel 4 News YouTube)

Dr Michael Mosley death: Body taken to Rhodes and tributes pour in

According to reports, Dr Michael‘s body was transported to Rhodes following his death on the Greek island of Symi last week.

Fans and celebrity friends have been left heartbroken by the father of four’s sudden passing. And Michael’s wife Dr Clare Bailey has acknowledged how her husband’s loss has also impacted others.

She said in a statement: “My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

But after Clare and Michael’s four adult children travelled to Symi before their father’s body was discovered to help search for him, what are the next steps following the sad death?

Dr Michael Mosley was perhaps best known for his appearances on ITV’s This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

His death needs to be registered

Deaths are registered in the country where a person died, so a death certificate must be obtained from local authorities in Greece.

It is not necessary to register a death in the UK when someone passes away abroad. However, UK authorities may need to be informed to cancel a driving licence or halt a pension, for example.

However, in order to repatriate a UK resident – in this case, bringing Dr Michael’s body back to the UK – a passport must not be cancelled until they have been returned.

How much does repatriation cost?

Repatriation costs can vary on where the deceased is being returned from, arrangements regarding a coffin and whether that coffin requires sealing in specific ways.

A survey of repatriation costs online suggests they may range between £2,000 and £4,000. However, this is usually covered by a good travel insurance policy.

An international funeral director is also required, though, and must be appointed. They liaise with local funeral directors – and repatriation is only possible once procedures such as obtaining a death certificate, any post-mortems and possible police investigations have been completed.

The body is usually loaded into the cargo hold of a plane. The process can take around 7-10 days to arrange.

Dr Michael Mosley passed away while hiking in Greece (Credit: Times Radio)

Will there be another post-mortem?

In England and Wales, a coroner may carry out another post-mortem if the deceased’s body is returned to the UK.

However, an inquest or coroner’s investigation in the UK doesn’t happen if a burial or cremation takes place abroad.

Additionally, bodies usually need to be embalmed before they are returned to the UK. This process may mean a further post-mortem in the UK may not be possible.

When will Dr Michael Mosley’s funeral be?

There has not yet been any indication when or where Dr Michael may be laid to rest.

However, ahead of any possible funeral arrangements, tributes from the BBC are scheduled to air in upcoming days.

BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds will broadcast There’s Only One Michael Mosley ar 11am this Friday (June 14).

The programme will feature the last interview Dr Michael participated in, at the Hay Festival just a few weeks ago.

And documentary Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain will be on BBC One, also on Friday, at 8pm.

