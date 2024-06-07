Inside Dr Michael Mosley’s 44-year relationship with wife Clare: Four kids, sweet nicknames, idyllic home

Dr Michael Mosley has been missing since Wednesday on the Greek island of Symi after his wife Clare raised an alarm.

The diet doctor, who has appeared on Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women, was reportedly on a hike on the island before going missing. His wife Clare raised the alarm of his disappearance after he failed to return to their holiday home six hours after leaving for the walk. Police are investigating Michael’s disappearance, with several theories being looked into.

Dr Michael – who is known for being the man behind the original 5:2 fast diet and the Fast 800 diet – has been married to wife Clare since 1987. Here’s a look into their relationship.

Dr Michael Mosley wife

According to reports, Michael and Clare – who is a GP – married in 1987. The couple met at UCL Medical School in 1980.

Speaking to Sussex Living, Michael said: “100 of us in the year and the Dean said four of you will marry, and I met Clare then.”

During the interview, the couple spoke about working together for 10 years. Michael said: “We work in different sections of the house…”

Clare added: “…east and west.” Michael then said: “…and we meet for coffee.”

Meanwhile, Michael told the Sydney Herald in 2019: “I had my heart broken many times before I met my wife, Clare, on my first day at medical school at the Royal Free Hospital in London. She was 18 and I was 23. We got married in 1987 and have been together for 34 years.”

Who is Clare Bailey?

Clare is a practicing GP specialising in nutrition, diet and lifestyle changes to help promote weight loss and reverse Type 2 diabetes.

She’s also a journalist and author, and has written many recipe books including the majority of the Fast 800 series.

Michael and Clare have four grown-up children together. They have three sons – Daniel, Alex and Jack – and a daughter called Kate.

Speaking to the Sydney Herald in 2019, Michael discussed raising his children with wife Clare.

Michael Mosley children

He said: “Clare and I have raised four children. Our daughter Kate is exactly like her mother – sociable and very likeable. We also have three sons, Alex, Jack and Daniel. Clare and I share a lot of interests.

“She has a strong curiosity about the world and likes to question things. She is very funny but when she’s cross with me, she’s very cross.”

The couple also apparently have nicknames for each other. They liken him to a “Labrador” and her to a “Grey Hound”.

Clare told The Times: “We say that he’s a Labrador because they eat anything. There were times when he would open a packet of biscuits and the whole lot would be gone.”

Where Michael and Clare live

According to reports, Michael and wife Clare live in Buckinghamshire. They live in a property built by the Cadbury family back in 1905, Michael revealed in a 2019 interview.

They move from Fulham to Buckinghamshire in 1999.

