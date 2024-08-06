This Morning star Dr Scott Miller has shared a video from a hospital bed as he revealed he’s in “a lot of pain”.

The vet, who regularly appears on the daytime show, said he has spent the night in A&E with a back injury.

Dr Scott said he’s undergoing an MRI for “the worst back pain I’ve ever experienced in my life”.

Dr Scott Miller in hospital

Alongside a video of him in a hospital bed, Scott said: “Currently I’m in a lot of pain and have spent the night in A&E.

“The staff have been amazing, so attentive and kind as I received pain medication, examinations and soon an MRI for the worst back pain I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

He went on: “This is not a pity party or a sympathy request, rather a grateful post for the kindness and humanity I’ve witnessed and experienced since my admission to hospital.

“After watching the 10 o’clock news from my hospital bed last night it pained me (even more than my current state!) to see all the rioting going on at the moment here in the UK.”

Scott shared a video from a hospital bed (Credit: ITV)

Dr Scott on Instagram

Dr Scott continued, writing: “If there is nothing else to unite us here in the UK, it is the incredible free health care we receive from the NHS.

“I was quick to realise that at least 95% of the health professionals and support staff who have cared for me while I’ve been here have been of foreign descent and there is no way this hospital could run without them.

“Generalisations are truly the worst thing we can do as humans, and to blame a section of society for one person’s actions makes no sense. I remind myself that I am not British, and in the veterinary and many other health professions, we rely on foreigners heavily to care for patients both human and animal.”

He added: “I hope everyone can come together to support the families of the three beautiful children and mourn beside them, rallying behind what is one of the best things about British society, its diversity.

Dr Scott said he’s in “a lot of pain” (Credit: ITV)

“And now to my MRI. Thanks to @nhsengland and all the amazing staff.”

In the video, Dr Scott also said he “can’t stand up at the moment” due to the pain.

His followers offered their support in the comments. This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “Hey man, get well soon.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “So sorry to hear you are suffering. It’s horrible and so debilitating. Sending you love and gentle hugs for a good recovery.”

Someone else added: “Really well said @drscottym. So sorry to hear you’re injured and in so much pain.”

