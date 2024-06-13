Duncan James ‘truly heartbroken’ as he announces sudden ‘family’ death: ‘Finally at peace’

Blue star Duncan James has taken to Instagram to share the sad news that his best friend Terry has died.

Duncan shared a montage of images of himself with Terry, as famous friends who also knew him offered their condolences.

Duncan James was flooded with support after announcing his friend’s death on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Blue’s Duncan James shares powerful Instagram tribute after friend’s death

Posting to Instagram, Duncan shared: “Sadly it’s just been confirmed my best friend has passed. Terry aka Groover was such an amazing person, he was my best Judy and I regarded him as family.”

The singer added: “Everyone that met him fell in love with him and wanted to take care of him. He was the most loving, giving and caring person I knew and I honestly can’t believe I will never see him again.

“I’m truly heartbroken from his loss as will many, who were lucky enough to know him.”

‘You’re with TPT and your mum now’

Duncan then continued with his tribute, saying: “I will miss you so so much my little groove, your bants, your cussing, your jokes, your four-minute voice notes and most of all your handsome face.

“You’re now with your mum and TPT [Tara Palmer-Tomkinson] in spirit and I know you’re gonna be finally at peace.”

Duncan concluded his post: “I love u so much Terry and I know your light is gonna shine even brighter from up there. May God bless you for eternity and may you rest in peace.”

Finally, he shared a plea with fans: “I ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time, for myself, his closest friends and family.”

Famous friends share support

Christine McGuinness was quick to comment. She said: “All my love, thinking of you so much.” Rita Simons also commented: “Love you Moomin. Love you T. Sleep well my lovely friend. Now you can rest. Will also remember that beautiful face and soul. Love you Duncy doo.”

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney added: “Sending you love.” His Blue bandmate Antony Costa also posted to say: “Thinking of you bro sending love.”

In response to one of the comments left on his post, Duncan also revealed: “It’s been a really tough few days.”

