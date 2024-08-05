Ruth Langsford supported by pals as Eamonn Holmes’ ‘female friend’ seen wearing ring on her engagement finger

Fresh from his split with Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes‘ rumoured girlfriend, Katie Alexander, has been seen flaunting a shiny ring on her engagement finger near the presenter’s home.

As she ran errands in the sun, the marriage counsellor wore a gold and silver wrap-around ring on her left hand.

A source close to the scene told The Sun: “Katie looked radiant and like the cat that got the cream.”

Eamonn Holmes sparked engagement rumours after his rumoured girlfriend was spotted with a ring on her engagement finger (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes news: Engagement rumours addressed

This sighting comes amid speculation about the status of Holmes’ relationship with Katie. The young counsellor routinely makes the long drive from Huddersfield to Eamonn’s luxurious South West London home every weekend, it’s claimed.

However, those hoping for another glamorous showbiz wedding might be disappointed. Insiders close to Katie have confirmed that the ring is merely a piece of costume jewelry.

In an interview with MailOnline, a source close to Eamonn confirmed: “That is not an engagement ring.”

The 64-year-old TV star moved out of the house he shared with his wife, Ruth Langsford earlier this year, after she reportedly discovered compromising messages between him and another woman.

This upheaval coincided with 42-year-old Katie becoming more involved in Eamonn’s life.

Katie reportedly told friends she and Eamonn are “planning a future together”.

This came as a shock to many, as their relationship had previously been described as merely a “close friendship.”

The relationship – ongoing for months before Eamonn’s public split from Ruth – has seen him showering Katie with gifts, trips, and outings like a trip to the Woburn Safari Park and tickets to a Beyonce concert.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their split in May 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

Ruth Langsford, Eamonn’s now-estranged wife and former co-host on ITV’s This Morning, has reportedly confided in close friends that their marriage is irreparably broken.

The couple first met in 1997, and quickly became one of Britain’s most beloved and popular TV couples.

They hosted ITV’s This Morning together for 15 years, until 2021. Since then, Eamonn has moved over to GB News, whilst Ruth has been a mainstay on the Loose Women panel. The couple also have one son together.

But with this new chapter in Eamonn’s life unfolding, it appears both are set to go their separate ways professionally and personally.

Ruth Langsford was spotted enjoying a night out with friends. (Credit: Ruth Langsford via Instagram)

Support from friends

Meanwhile, Ruth herself has been spending time with close friends.

Recently back on ITV’s Loose Women after a brea, Ruth seems to be embracing the single life with open arms.

She was recently spotted enjoying a night out with friends. The trio shared snaps of them enjoying cocktails and Greek cuisine at a chic Mediterranean restaurant in Mayfair, London.

In a snap posted on Instagram, Ruth was all smiles as she cosied up to friends Rachael Eleri and Liv Davey.

The 64-year-old presenter donned a white shirt, black jeans and sunglasses as she flashed a peace sign.

A later post showed the three of them holding cocktails. Ruth wrote on the post: “Yes… cocktails were drunk!”

