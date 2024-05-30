Eamonn Holmes’ plans to marry ‘local girl’ if Ruth Langsford was off the scene

Eamonn Holmes previously revealed his future plans may include returning to Northern Ireland without Ruth Langsford and marrying a “local girl”.

This revelation came to light in a resurfaced interview following his recent separation from Ruth. The couple announced their divorce in a statement on Sunday, May 25.

In an interview on NVTV’s Conversations With Gerry Kelly in January, the presenter spoke candidly about the possibility of moving back to Northern Ireland.

Eamonn revealed his plans to marry a “local girl” in Ireland (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes on wife number three

Reflecting on his roots, Eamonn shared: “My home will always be in Belfast, and I may move back one day.”

However, the This Morning presenter revealed that Ruth wasn’t keen on this plan. “Ruth wouldn’t come back to Northern Ireland,” he revealed.

“Yes, because of her family and also because she’s English and she sees life around London and things, whereas I can’t stand London. So we have a different outlook on things like that.”

Contemplating a future without his wife, Eamonn added: “Maybe Ruth will be run over by a bus or something, who knows? If I get another wife I might come back, get a local girl. That’s awful talking about Ruth being run over by a bus, that’s awful.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford separated after 14 years of marriage (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes health problems

The 64-year-old presenter has faced significant hardships in recent years, including health issues, financial struggles and personal losses.

He underwent a double hip replacement in 2016 and a back surgery last year that left him using a wheelchair after complications.

“You couldn’t make it up. It’s as if somebody is up there playing with my life,” he expressed.

“In the past year, I’ve had an operation on my back, which has gone wrong, which has confined me to wheelchair. I have had my mother dying, and I couldn’t go to her funeral.”

And the recent separation from Ruth, his wife of 14 years and partner for 27 years marks the end of one of Britain’s most beloved TV couples.

Despite their split, they remain committed to staying friends and co-parenting.

Eamonn recently broke his silence on the divorce during his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday, thanking viewers for their support.

“Just before we move on we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he said.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

