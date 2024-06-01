Things could get “nasty” for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as their divorce proceeds, with friends claiming “Eamonn made Ruth” and now their fortunes have swapped.

It’s been a week since TV’s former golden couple announced their shock separation after 14 years of marriage.

Friends of Eamonn claim that he gave Ruth’s career ‘a leg up’ (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: ‘It could get nasty’

The pair met in 1997, when Ruth was a little known regional news presenter and Eamonn was anchoring ITV’s flagship breakfast TV show, GMTV.

However, fast-forward to today and the couple’s fortunes appear to have reversed. Ruth is still with ITV, hosting Loose Women regularly and even going back to guest present on This Morning.

Eamonn, however, has cut all ties with the broadcaster. Instead, he’s switched to GB News, suffered what’s reportedly a huge tax bill and ended up hospitalised with ill health on numerous occasions.

Now, friends fear that things will get “nasty” between the pair as it comes to separating their assets.

Ruth’s career soared after joining This Morning with Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

‘Going to war over money’

According to the Daily Mail, friends say Ruth has “played a blinder with her career”. They add that she has undoubtedly come out of the relationship “stronger”.

“What cannot be ignored is that Eamonn made Ruth, pure and simple. He had been a coveted and decorated broadcaster for so many years. Of course, he gave her a leg up. Ruth has come out of this relationship stronger. She has played a blinder with her career,” they claimed.

When it comes to their divorce, friends are said to have speculated that it could get “nasty”. And that will come as a shock to their loyal fans, they said.

“It could get nasty. To think that they would go from appearing so happy on TV, to potentially going to war over money is not what their viewers expected. He made her. Would she be earning the huge amount of money she does if they had never met? No. Surely he would have an argument that, when it comes to money being divided, this is taken into consideration,” they said.

Ruth is now thought to be the bigger TV star (Credit: Splash News)

‘You can understand how that would cause friction’

However, for her part, Ruth is said to have been left “embarrassed” by her husband’s fall-out with ITV.

After they were axed from their Friday slot on This Morning, Eamonn gave TV and newspaper interviews blasting the broadcaster. And, with Ruth still working for them, friends claim this did cause tension.

“The whole thing was pretty embarrassing for her. The fall-out with ITV bosses proved hugely awkward for Ruth, who remained an employee with her role on Loose Women and other shows. But there was Eamonn going around slagging them off… He maintains he was sacked because he is an older white man but Ruth was still very much in demand there. You can understand how that would cause friction,” they claimed.

