Fans of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were left devastated in May after it was announced they’d split.

The former couple, both 64, are believed to be heading for divorce following 14 years of marriage.

They had already been a couple for over a decade when they got wed. And Ruth and Eamonn are also parents to son Jack, born in 2002, together.

Here is what has emerged in the tabloids and glossy mags since Eamonn and Ruth shared their big news.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their split in May (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn and Ruth split

It wasn’t long after the initial confirmation of their break-up that claims about Eamonn and Ruth started appearing in newspapers and on websites.

Indeed, The Sun soon followed up their scoop by reporting Eamonn and Ruth had been “separated for a year”. However, the tabloid claimed, they wanted to “keep it a secret”.

Amid social media user remarks about neither Ruth nor Eamonn featuring on each other’s platforms in recent times, it was also claimed the last time they’d been pictured together was at the TRIC Awards in July 2022.

The last photo of Eamonn and Ruth together at an event? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maggie the dog

Meanwhile, ‘custody’ of the pair’s dog Maggie soon came under consideration. At the end of May, Eamonn and Ruth were reportedly going through “difficult conversations” about Maggie’s future.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability. It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

“But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split. They are adamant this won’t come to what Ant and Lisa went through and they won’t be getting lawyers involved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Family ‘rift’

Additionally, Rylan was said to be Ruth’s “main person” as she turned to friends for support.

A source apparently claimed to OK!: “Rylan was close to both Ruth and Eamonn and owes them both a lot so he doesn’t want to take sides. But he and Ruth have always got on and love a party so Rylan has promised to take Ruth away this summer and make her go wild.”

Amid the fallout also came the claim from This Morning guest Jo Hemmings who indicated Ruth and Eamonn’s departure from the ITV daytime show in 2020 after over two decades could have contributed to their split.

Plus, before May was out, MailOnline was suggesting Eamonn’s family “didn’t really see eye-to-eye” with Ruth.

‘Ruth’s slowly getting her spark back’ (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford ‘dating’ news

In reports from June, it was claimed Ruth hopes “it’s not too late for her to settle down again”.

Furthermore, an insider told Heat around the same time Ruth may be ready to begin enjoying being single.

“Ruth’s aware some may judge her, especially for leaving Eamonn amid his health issues, but her mental health matters, too, and she’s said she was living a lie – now she’s slowly getting her spark back,” they were quoted as saying.

But a potential romantic future after marriage for Eamonn was also brought up in reports.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Ruth discovered messages on Eamonn’s laptop from another woman. A source alleged at the time: “Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages.

“She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry.”

Separately, speculation ramped up that a reported companion of Eamonn’s is reportedly “smitten” and “in love” with the GB News presenter.

One source said to be close to Katie Alexander claimed: “She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker. The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn’s marriage has been over for some time.

“She wants to help Eamonn with his situation and their friendship has grown over a period of time. She feels she will be close to him for a long period and is in this for the long haul.”

In August 2024, a spokesperson for Eamonn shut down rumours his friend was wearing an “engagement ring”.

Eamonn and Ruth wedding rings

However, amid all the reports, there have also been claims about why Eamonn and Ruth appear to be wearing rings.

It was reported at the start of July that Ruth may consider “removing the ring too large a step right now”.

And a few weeks later, fans also pondered why Eamonn had kept a band on, with one social media user concluding: “It’s up to him if and when he decides to take it off.”

In a latest Instagram post this week, Ruth was also seemingly wearing her ring as she underwent a hair transformation.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes admits his ‘life was changed’ when he rescued dog Maggie following Ruth split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.