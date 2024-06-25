Eamonn Holmes is reportedly taking his split with Ruth Langsford hard, according to a friend.

The TV veterans shared they were going their separate ways last month after 14 years of marriage.

The former couple, who share son Jack, have largely kept quiet on the split. However, Eamonn’s pal and Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson has had his say on their divorce – and his words imply that Eamonn hasn’t taken it well.

Charlie Lawson speaks out on Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

Charlie and Eamonn have been close friends for years, with Eamonn even officiating his wedding in 2023. So it’s not much of a surprise that the Jim McDonald actor speaks kindly of the broadcaster.

Discussing Eamonn’s split from Ruth, Charlie told The Sun on Sunday: “I’ve known Eamonn for a very long time and we spoke a couple of days ago.

“He’s doing his best to get through it.”

They’re finding it very difficult. He’s a very good friend. I love him dearly.

He continued: “Splitting up is always difficult and if you are in the public eye, and these two are both extremely famous, it’s extremely difficult. They’re finding it very difficult. He’s a very good friend. I love him dearly. They’ll get through it.”

Ruth Langsford news

Meanwhile, Ruth is reportedly being comforted by a familiar face. Ruth has apparently turned to Lisa Armstrong, the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin.

Lisa has also endured a break-up in the public eye, after splitting up with her husband of 11 years, Ant. Although Lisa’s split was back in in 2018, she is often featured in headlines. Especially in recent weeks, after Ant welcomed his first child with his wife Anne-Marie.

Fortunately, Lisa has been the ideal shoulder to cry on, according to a source. A source alleged to OK!: “Ruth is getting more and more angry about Eamonn’s new ‘relationship’ and feels very betrayed and hurt.

“She can’t believe that Eamonn is doing this so publicly and it feels like he’s trying to rub her face in it as some form of payback for Ruth ending the marriage. And as well as this ‘relationship’, she was upset to find out that a mutual friend had been consoling Eamonn and is worried she is being painted as the bad guy.”

It comes after reports claimed that Eamonn has grew close a relationship counsellor.

ED! has contacted reps of Ruth and Eamonn for comment.

