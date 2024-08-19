Eamonn Holmes has spoken out about his sudden absence on GB News.

The TV presenter has been a part of the show since 2021. However, on Monday (August 19) fans were left stunned as Eamonn was nowhere to be seen.

Instead of Eamonn and co-host Isabel Webster, viewers saw the latter and presenter, Nana Akua – who had stepped into his seat at the table.

Eamonn is a firm favourite on the show (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes missing from GB News

Due to Eamonn’s absence, headlines started to emerge – with one paper suggesting he had been “replaced” on GB News.

However, Eamonn, who is no stranger to speaking his mind, soon spoke out about the issue and set the record straight.

Taking to his X account, Eamonn cleared up any confusion in regards to his whereabouts and wrote: “It appears The Mail online is unfamiliar with the concept of Summer Holidays.”

Signing off to his 1.1 million followers, Eamonn quipped: “See u next week!”

It appears The Mail on line is unfamiliar with the concept of Summer Holidays. See u next week ! pic.twitter.com/2opfMa0yac — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) August 19, 2024

Eamonn Holmes fans react

Eamonn’s followers were quick to share their thoughts, with one fan writing: “Everyone deserves a break. Enjoy your summer holidays—see you next week!”

Someone else chimed in and added: “Have a lovely week off Eamonn. We miss you when you’re not there.”

A third also penned: “Eamonn – you’re a brilliant presenter – but you’re entitled to a holiday! I don’t read The Mail online – but when I switched on the TV this morning, I assumed you were in your (well deserved) holidays. Have a lovely break and looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Eamonn is enjoying a summer break away from the show (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn and Ruth split

In other Eamonn news, fans of him and Ruth Langsford were left devastated in May after it was announced they’d split.

The former couple, both 64, are believed to be heading for divorce following 14 years of marriage.

They had already been a couple for over a decade when they got wed. And Ruth and Eamonn are also parents to son Jack, born in 2002, together.

