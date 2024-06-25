At the TRIC Awards, presenter Eamonn Holmes opened up about his recent split from his wife of 14 years, Ruth Langsford.

The GB News presenter was present at the award ceremony after receiving Best News Presenter and Best News Broadcast nominations.

As the media industry gathered to recognise its finest, Eamonn spoke to the Mirror about the emotional toll of the divorce.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

“It’s too early to say but I hope we can still be friends,” he admitted.

The 64-year-old has battled numerous health problems in recent years. Chronic back pain almost kept him from the awards ceremony, but thanks to his new high-tech wheelchair, he was able to navigate the evening with more comfort.

“I wasn’t going to come, but I’ve got this new chair with all these gadgets,” he shared.

As a result of his health battles, Eamonn admitted that he feels as if he is living on “borrowed time”. His father died at 65 – only a year older than his current age.

GB News scooped up the award for Best News Broadcast at the ceremony. In his acceptance speech, Eamonn said: “I had an operation a year and a half ago, and two things went wrong so I have two things in my back I don’t want. So I’ll happily accept this.”

The deterioration of his back has been daunting, but Eamonn is determined to persevere.

“I get very resentful that I’m not the way I used to be but I get on with it,” he admitted before the ceremony. “I work hard at trying to walk. It’s very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Ruth and Eamonn made their separation public last month with a joint statement. Famous for being one of TV’s most beloved and prominent couples, Eamonn and Ruth have been married for 14 years.

Despite sharing the shocking news a month ago, Eamonn and Ruth have remained tight-lipped regarding any details.

However, Eamonn briefly addressed the situation last month in a statement on GB News.

“We’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated,” he told viewers.

In a recent interview, Eamonn’s close friend Charlie Lawson revealed that the presenter was finding things “difficult”.

“I’ve known Eamonn for a very long time and we spoke a couple of days ago,” the Coronation Street actor told The Sun on Sunday.

“He’s doing his best to get through it. Splitting up is always difficult and if you are in the public eye, and these two are both extremely famous, it’s extremely difficult. They’re finding it very difficult. He’s a very good friend. I love him dearly. They’ll get through it.”

