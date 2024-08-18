The ex-husband of Eamonn Holmes‘ ‘female friend’ Katie Alexander has spoken out as he said he hopes the TV star “treats Katie right”.

Eamonn, 64, has been linked to Katie following his split from Ruth Langsford. However, there’s been no confirmation from the TV presenter whether he and Katie are dating.

In a new interview, Katie’s ex-husband George Alexander has spoken out and hinted that the pair are in a relationship.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, George said: “I have had my heart broken when my marriage to Katie ended. It took me a couple of years to recover. I know how distraught Ruth must be feeling. She’s going through what I did after our marriage ended. Katie has a heart so will feel bad about Ruth.”

He went on to say that Katie and Eamonn first made contact as friends on social media while they were still married.

George said: “She was not swooning over him like he was George Clooney. But she liked being on social media and one day she said she’d had a reply from him.

“She’d commented on one of his posts (on social media) and Eamonn got in touch. I must admit I laughed it off.”

However, The Sun claims there is no suggestion from George that Katie’s contact with Eamonn led to the breakdown of their marriage.

Following their divorce in 2022, George said Eamonn and Katie would meet up and it became a “regular pattern”.

He admitted he “doesn’t fancy” Eamonn as a presenter, but as a “fellow Manchester United fan he seems OK by me”.

George also said he hopes Eamonn “treats Katie right” as she’s a “nice person”.

ED! has contacted reps for Eamonn for comment.

Earlier this summer reports emerged about Katie and Eamonn’s friendship.

In June, a source alleged that Katie was “helping” Eamonn through his split from Loose Women star Ruth. They told The Mirror: “She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker.

“The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn’s marriage has been over for some time.

“She wants to help Eamonn with his situation and their friendship has grown over a period of time. She feels she will be close to him for a long period and is in this for the long haul.”

