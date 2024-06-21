Eamonn Holmes’ friendship with Katie Alexander is reportedly “growing”, with claims the therapist is hoping it could become a long-term relationship.

The GB News anchor and his wife Ruth Langsford announced their split last month, with reports Katie is helping Eamonn through “the tough times”.

And, while his friendship with Katie isn’t said to be the cause of his split from Ruth, the Loose Women star was reportedly unaware of their closeness until recently. This is said to have led to her decision to take an extended break from the ITV show.

Eamonn Holmes is said to have struck up a friendship with therapist Katie Alexander (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes and Katie Alexander: ‘Friendship has grown’

It’s claimed that Katie has been spotted on a number of outings with Eamonn in the past 12 months. There are also reports that she’s been pictured at his new rented home after he moved out of the house he shared with Ruth.

Katie, 42, is a mother-of-three and a marriage counsellor who is divorced. Her Instagram account has been taken down following the news of her friendship with Eamonn, 64.

Last weekend, she was named as the woman helping him through his divorce from Ruth. The pair are thought to have ‘met’ via Twitter back in 2015. Katie is said to have commented on one of his posts and it sparked a conversation.

Last October, he attended a charity event near her Yorkshire home. It’s also reported that Eamonn has taken her on a safari park trip, to a Manchester United game and a Beyoncé concert.

However, it’s claimed that they only became close friends following his split from Ruth.

Eamonn’s split from Ruth Langsford was announced last month (Credit: Cover Images)

‘In it for the long haul’

Now, speaking to The Mirror, an inside source has claimed that Katie hopes their friendship can develop into more. It’s claimed that she hopes their close friendship could become a long-term relationship in the coming months.

One source close to Katie alleged: “She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker.

“The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn’s marriage has been over for some time.

“She wants to help Eamonn with his situation and their friendship has grown over a period of time. She feels she will be close to him for a long period and is in this for the long haul.”

Ruth and Eamonn’s split

In May it emerged Eamonn and Ruth had split after 14 years of marriage. The former couple had not been photographed together for two years.

A source has since claimed Ruth was “obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger”.

They added: “Eamonn’s friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him.”

