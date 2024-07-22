Eamonn Holmes fans ‘work out’ why he’s still wearing wedding ring following Ruth Langsford split

In latest Eamonn Holmes news, the TV star has taken on some extra responsibility on our TV screens.

Eamonn, alongside Isabel Webster, typically presents the GB News Breakfast show on weekdays.

He recently took on another role – stepping in to man the early morning show at the weekend with the help of telly “legend” Anne Diamond.

Although Eamonn’s new gig is temporary, it seems the star still sporting his wedding ring is beginning to look permanent…

Eamonn Holmes latest news

It was in a recent post to share his latest role with fans that eagle-eyed social media users spotted Eamonn is still wearing his wedding ring, despite announcing his split with his wife of 14 years, Ruth Langsford, in May.

Eamonn posed alongside Anne and penned on Sunday: “Called into present extra this morning and what a pleasure it turned out to be with the legend that is Anne Diamond.

It’s up to him if and when he decides to take it off.

“Great response from you on a lot of the subjects we covered. See you in the morning!”

Ruth and Eamonn shared their split in May (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comment section to share their theory on why Eamonn is still wearing his wedding band.

One Instagram user said: “He’s still wearing his wedding ring.”

Another said: “It’s up to him if and when he decides to take it off.”

A third remarked: “He’s still married.”

A fourth stated: “Well you’re not very observant. He’s always worn his wedding ring, people decide when to remove it. And finally…. it’s none of our business.”

Another added: “[My partner and I] separated many many years and still wear my engagement ring.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

It comes after Eamonn was spotted getting his flirt on after posting a selfie to Instagram earlier this month. In the comment section of the selfie, several fans shared their compliments for the TV star and Eamonn couldn’t replied with his own schmoozing. He even left replies with kisses on many of their comments.

One fan wrote: “Can I marry you?” to which Eamonn replied: “Now that cheered me up Liz x.”

Elsewhere, Ruth Langsford made her return to Loose Women today (July 22). Although the star didn’t mention her split with Eamonn, she did admit she was glad to be back on our screens and apologised to her co-hosts for her stint away. She even insisted: “I won’t do it again!”

