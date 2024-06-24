Eamonn Holmes shared a career update with Instagram fans over the weekend amid his split from wife Ruth Langsford.

It was announced last month that Eamonn and Ruth, both 64, are heading for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The TV stars wed in 2010 after being together for over a decade and share son Jack together.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford co-hosted This Morning together (Credit: YouTube)

However, reports claim work commitments “took them in different directions”. Eamonn and Ruth are also said to have “been under a lot of pressure” due to others matters such as Eamonn’s ill health.

More recently, a relationship counsellor is said to have grown close to telly host Eamonn in past months.

Ruth is said to be taking a break from her Loose Women role as speculation swirls. But it appears Eamonn – who still wears his wedding ring during GB News broadcasts – is throwing himself into work… even popping into the studio on his day off!

In a post uploaded yesterday, containing a short video of Eamonn addressing his followers from behind a new desk, he said: “Here we are. It is Sunday. And I am in work.”

Eamonn continued: “But you may look at this and say: ‘He’s not in work. Where is he? This is different. There’s something different about this.'”

There’s something different about this.

Eamonn then revealed a little more about the change at his work.

He went on: “We’ve had a set redesign. Quite similar, but very different for us. Very different in terms of lighting. Very different in terms of the height of the desk. The curvature of the desk – it used to be straight and now it is quite curvy. And I’m going to sit on a different side of the table.”

Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster have swapped sides! (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Followers appeared to be impressed with Eamonn’s show’s new look.

“Love it. Onwards and upwards,” one congratulated him in the comments section.

“Looking fantastic Eamonn and so does the desk,” another person complimented Eamonn,

Referring to his health woes, they added: “Hope it’s more comfortable for you to sit at as the last one did you no favours I think.”

“Higher desk looks easier for you to sit at, looking well @eamonnholmes,” agreed a third.

And a fourth chipped in: “Nice to see you Eamonn, looking well and nice new set.”

