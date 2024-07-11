The rumour mill has been in full swing over claims that Eamonn Holmes has already moved on from Ruth Langsford amid their recent split.

The claims were sparked after reports that Eamonn had been cosying up to multiple women for support, in wake of parting ways with his wife of 14 years, Ruth Langsford.

Now, Eamonn has showed off some of his very flirty antics in the comment section of his recent selfie…

Eamonn Holmes got flirty on Instagram amid his split with Ruth Langsford (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes flaunts flirty antics amid Ruth Langsford split

The telly veteran took to Instagram to share a snap of himself with the caption: “Beautiful hot day today. Enjoying the cool shade in the car. What you up to?”

It was here that the comment section was flooded with compliments for the TV star and Eamonn couldn’t help but do his fair share of schmoozing with his followers, leaving replies with kisses on many of their comments.

One fan wrote: “Can I marry you?” to which Eamonn replied: “Now that cheered me up Liz x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Another gushed: “She’s going to have to wait in the queue.” “Eyes off Liz. If Eamonn’s marrying anyone it’s me,” said another.

A fourth fan then complimented: “Lovely to see you Eamonn,” and Eamonn responded: “Thank u Ellen x.”

Another penned: “Lovely to see you Mr Holmes,” and the GB news presenter replied with a string of praying hand emojis.

“Freezing me [bleep] off!! Having soup for dinner to warm up,” joked another follower before Eamonn quipped: “Seriously???”

Another called him a “babe”, to which he replied with the crying with laughter emojis.

He also bizarrely commented under his own picture, saying: “Thank u for saying so Ruth.” It’s not clear what he was referring to, or if the fan had deleted her comment.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split in May (Credit: Youtube)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split news

Eamonn has been plagued with accusations about his relationship status since reps shared news of the split in May.

The star’s behaviour has raised eyebrows since he reportedly grew closer to pal Katie Alexander. The therapist apparently even hoped their friendship could become a long-term relationship.

Reports claimed Katie had been helping Eamonn through “the tough times” since his split with his wife of 14 years.

Although his friendship with Katie isn’t said to be the cause of his split from Ruth, the star was apparently unaware of their closeness up until recently. This is said to have lead to Ruth taking an extended break from Loose Women.

