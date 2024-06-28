Eamonn Holmes hits back at claims he made ‘dig’ at ‘hurt’ Ruth Langsford in public appearance

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has refuted claims suggesting he made a ‘dig’ at Ruth Langsford following their split.

During his speech at the TRIC Awards this week, Eamonn made a comment which many took to be a veiled swipe towards Ruth.

Eamonn attended the event on Tuesday. The former This Morning host was nominated for Best News Presenter and Best News Broadcast for GB News.

TV star Eamonn attended the TRIC Awards alone for the first time (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

He notably arrived in a wheelchair due to health problems. During his acceptance speech, Eamonn made a remark whilst accepting the award for Best News Broadcast.

“I went for an operation a year and a half ago and it went wrong. I got two things in my back that I didn’t want,” he said.

Many interpreted this comment as a jab at his recent split from Ruth. A MailOnline source even claimed that Ruth was “hurt” by the comment.

However, in light of these interpretations, a spokesperson for Eamonn has clarified the intent behind his remarks.

In a statement to the Mirror, the spokesperson confirmed: “Eamonn’s comments had nothing to do with anything other than the two pins in his back after his surgeries.”

Eamonn addressed his split from Ruth recently Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

Ruth and Eamonn announced their separation in May. The duo had been married for 14 years and shared a son together.

At the TRIC Awards, Eamonn addressed the separation briefly in an interview with The Mirror.

“I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all,” he shared of his ongoing health issues. Commenting on Ruth, he added: “It’s too early to say but I hope we can still be friends.”

Meanwhile, Ruth has maintained a low profile during this period and decided to temporarily step away from her presenter duties on Loose Women.

Despite the separation, she has been seen still wearing her wedding ring.

And amidst these personal challenges, Ruth was recently seen enjoying a night out with close friend Anton Du Beke.

