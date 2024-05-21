Eamonn Holmes fans jump to his defence as trolls question ‘where’s Ruth?’ in photo with pal: ‘He’s allowed friends’

Eamonn Holmes fans have defended him over questions about Ruth Langsford as he posted a picture with friend Linda Lusardi.

The GB News host, 64, shared a throwback picture of himself and Linda from 1982 alongside a recent picture of the pair.

Alongside the images, Eamonn wrote: “1982 v 2024 and she hasn’t changed a bit. My wonderful, close friend Linda Lusardi who I went to see today, 42yr friendship.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

However, the post sparked some comments about Eamonn’s wife Ruth. One person wrote: “Where was poor Ruth?”

Another said: “Where is your beautiful wife Ruth?! Why or what are you trying prove!”

He’s allowed friends. And Linda is happily married too. Don’t see the issue?

However, others were quick to jump to Eamonn‘s defence. One hit back: “He’s not trying to prove anything. He adores his wife Ruth. He is stating he has a 42 year friendship with Linda what’s wrong with that.”

Another wrote: “He’s allowed friends. And Linda is happily married too. Don’t see the issue?” Eamonn appeared to ‘like’ the comment.

Eamonn faced questions about wife Ruth on his latest Instagram post (Credit: Cover Images)

Someone else insisted: “Why do you need to say ‘poor Ruth’? For goodness sake, people can have both male and female friendships!”

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010. They previously worked together on screen, hosting the Friday editions of This Morning.

However, in 2021, they were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. Now Ruth remains at ITV, hosting Loose Women.

Meanwhile, Eamonn has moved to GB News and hosts the breakfast show with Isabel Webster.

Many of Eamonn’s fans defended him over the Ruth questions (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes health

Away from work, Eamonn has struggled with his health over the last few years. He’s battled chronic pain.

Earlier this month, the star explained that he had been in hospital recently. However, he didn’t explain why he was in there. He explained on GB News: “I was in hospital the past week and the medication I was taking before I went into hospital compared to the medication I got in hospital made me keep saying: ‘Just tell me, are you doing this for cost reasons, or medical reasons or does no one have a clue?’

“I kind of felt like no one had a clue at the end of the day.”

