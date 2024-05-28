Eamonn Holmes issues emotional statement as he addresses Ruth Langsford split on live TV

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes spoke about his split from wife Ruth Langsford for the first time on GB News earlier today.

The former This Morning host broke his silence on Tuesday morning (May 28) while presenting the breakfast show. Ruth and Eamonn have been married for 14 years and share a son, Jack Holmes.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

Following the divorce announcement over the weekend, Eamonn thanked everyone for their ongoing support and messages.

“I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he said, adding: “Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Eamonn’s co-host Isabel Webster smiled and nodded in support before moving on with the show.

Ruth, on the other hand, has yet to publicly discuss their split. It is also unknown when her next appearance on ITV’s Loose Women will take place.

The star hasn’t been active on her Instagram grid for over a month. Her last post took place on April 18 where she was promoting her QVC clothing line. She did share a post about dog Maggie over the weekend to her Stories, though.

‘Their work commitments took them in different directions’

Ruth and Eamonn confirmed the news of their split via a statement to The Sun On Sunday.

“Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing,” a spokesperson revealed.

While the pair have drifted apart over the past couple of months, Ruth and Eamonn reportedly want to remain friends.

“Their work commitments took them in different directions,” the spokesperson added.

