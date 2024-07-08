Eamonn Holmes shared a health update over the weekend, admitting he was struggling to stand unaided – with one of his followers making a horrible remark about his split from Ruth Langsford in the comments section.

The GB News presenter has been battling chronic pain for years. Recently, he was seen at an event using a wheelchair and ducked out of hosting his GB News Breakfast Show early due to ill health.

Now, as he attempts to start trying to walk again, one of his followers has posted a cruel comment about how estranged wife Ruth has an “easier life” without him to care for.

Eamonn Holmes has struggled with ill health for years (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes’ troll in cruel Ruth Langsford comment

On Sunday (July 7), Eamonn shared a picture of himself standing up and smiling to camera. He captioned it: “Hard to stand up but next my aim is to walk. Off to a birthday party today. What about you?”

The comments section was full of encouraging remarks from fans – and one horrible one about Ruth.

One woman posted: “Well at least Ruth’s life is a lot easier now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

‘Don’t be so disrespectful’

The dig amassed more than 200 replies from Eamonn’s followers, most of whom were shocked by the comment.

“Was that comment necessary?” asked one. “Nasty,” said another. “Don’t be so disrespectful,” another blasted.

“I actually gasped at this comment. What a sad way of life,” said another. “Keep your negative comments to yourself. Until you have walked in their shoes you have no reason to comment,” said another. “Why would you say something so awful? There’s no need when someone is struggling with their health,” said another.

“So unnecessary and certainly not needed you horrible person. Go and troll someone who gives a [bleep] about your comments,” said another.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their separation earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn does occasionally respond to comments on his Instagram, but hasn’t replied to the woman, who others branded a “keyboard warrior”.

Read more: Ruth Langsford issued warning over Eamonn Holmes dating U-turn

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.