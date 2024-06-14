Eamonn Holmes has been spotted using his walking frame amid his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

Last month, it was confirmed that Eamonn and Ruth had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage.

And this week, Eamonn – who has had his fair share of health struggles in recent years – was seen using his walking frame, just weeks after his and Ruth’s split was announced.

Meanwhile, reports have appeared to identify the female friend who is allegedly helping him through his divorce.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Eamonn was snapped out in South West London. The former This Morning star used his walking frame after getting a haircut.

A source told the publication how he was “ready to move on.” They added: “Eamonn is determined to look forward.”

The insider also said: “The end of a marriage is tough for anyone. Life is for living. And he’s determined to try whatever is required to get back on his feet.”

It has previously been claimed that Eamonn’s continuing ill health proved testing for the pair. However, recent reports claimed that Ruth was “hurt” over Eamonn’s friendship with a woman pal.

Eamonn Holmes health issues

Back in 2016, Eamonn underwent a double hip replacement in an attempt to remedy the chronic hip, leg and back pain he had been keeping secret for nearly 20 years.

In 2021, a scan revealed he had mysteriously dislocated his pelvis which had also caused three slipped discs. As a result, Eamonn underwent further surgery in September 2022.

The 2022 surgery seemed to be a success, however, things took a nasty turn when poor Eamonn suffered a fall down the stairs while convalescing in his Surrey home, meaning more time away from our screens to recover.

Eamonn Holmes friend

On Friday (June 14), reports emerged claiming that Eamonn has become close friends with facialist Lisa Harris. A source told the MailOnline that Lisa has been a “shoulder to cry on” for Eamonn.

The insider reportedly claimed: “Lisa has been there to support him during marriage problems in the past few years. They’ve even been out recently together.

“She’s grown close to him and been there to offer a shoulder to cry on during the past few years whilst his marriage to Ruth has fell apart.”

