EastEnders has revealed Bianca Jackson is returning to the BBC One soap.

The soap icon was last seen in June before Bianca left Walford after a blazing row with sister Sonia – who had no idea she was struggling with depression.

But now, Bianca is now returning to Walford – with a soap legend set to follow her back as well.

Bianca left Walford back in June (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders confirms return of Bianca

Bianca ended up leaving back in June, after she outed Sonia and boyfriend, Reiss Colwell for stealing money from his coma-influenced wife in front of everyone in The Vic.

Fuming, Sonia confronted Bianca – only for Bianca to storm off Albert Square in a drunken, depressed fury. At the time, viewers were fuming at Bianca’s exit, claiming she “deserved better.”

Sonia has since forgiven Bianca after Kat Slater intervened to make her aware of Bianca’s recent struggles – but the pair haven’t seen or spoken to each other since.

However, that is about to change in the coming months….

The soap icon is heading back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders David Wicks ‘hot on Bianca’s tail’

It’s now been revealed that Bianca is heading back to Walford.

The details of her return are yet to be revealed. However, with a whole heap of unfinished business to resolve, viewers can expect drama.

What’s more, the news of Bianca’s return, comes months after it was confirmed that her dad David Wicks is set to return to EastEnders ahead of the soap’s anniversary.

And apparently, he is “hot on her tail.”

Bianca and David last saw each other ten years ago before he left to live in America. He headed to the States following the breakdown of his relationship with Bianca’s mother, Carol Jackson.

David’s returning for a short stint (Credit: BBC)

David Wicks returning to soap

Ahead of EastEnders’ 40th anniversary, it was revealed recently David Wicks will be returning to Walford for a short stint.

The son of Pat Butcher and Pete Beale will still be a ‘smooth-talking womaniser.’ Last being seen on the Square in 2014, he’ll still be the lovable rogue fans knew before.

Speaking about returning to EastEnders, Michael French has shared: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit. But we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Read more: EastEnders: Laila Rouass needs to stay on the soap beg fans

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.