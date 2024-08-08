EastEnders fans have hit out at the soap for ‘ruining’ beloved character Linda Carter.

The soap favourite has been a staple on the screen since her debut back in 2013. However, in recent months, Linda has been struggling.

So much so, that she ended up drinking again and things are set to get even more dramatic for her soon. But amid Linda’s struggles, viewers have been left far from impressed.

Linda’s had a rough few months (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Linda Carter

Last year, Linda was horrified when her rapist Dean Wicks made his return to EastEnders. He even forced Linda to make a false statement, claiming she lied about him raping her.

Dean went and played the recording in front of everyone in The Vic – leaving her mortified.

Things then got worse for Linda at Christmas time, when she killed Keanu Taylor. Keanu was about to strangle Sharon Watts – until Linda stepped in to save her.

Sharon, Linda and the rest of The Six ladies then covered up the crime by burying Keanu’s body under the cafe.

His remains were eventually discovered – and The Six ended up framing Dean for Keanu’s murder, sending him to jail.

Linda killed Keanu to save Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Linda Carter’s struggles on EastEnders

But over in the soap this week, and with Dean’s trial happening soon, Linda has been spiralling.

To make matters worse, she was visited by an accomplice of Dean’s – a man named Fraser – who offered Linda a deal. If she was to withdraw her statement about him, he would confess to raping her.

Later on, she then received a creepy letter that read: “I know what you did at Christmas. Liar” referring to the murder and cover-up of Keanu.

Fans slam Linda’s character

However, angry fans of the soap have now claimed that the writers have “destroyed” Linda’s character.

Not impressed, one viewer said on social media: “Used to like Linda but I think she’s too much and spoiling the show.”

A second wrote: “Yeah she’s making me depressed it’s too much she needs to go.” A third penned: “Blame the writers for destroying Linda’s character. They seem to lack imagination.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

