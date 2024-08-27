EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne are reportedly “shaken” after masked thugs ransacked their Marbella holiday villa and stole possessions worth thousands.

The actress, 31, allegedly woke up seeing flashlights shining in the rooms in the early hours of Sunday (August 25).

A friend told The Sun they stole “£20,000 of belongings, including Jacqueline’s engagement ring, and some of her handbags”.

Money from “one of the kids’ backpacks” disappeared also after two men spent 15 minutes in the property.

Jacqueline has enjoyed a holiday with her husband Dan Osbourne and their kids, reports claim (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa on holiday

The report claims that Spanish Police will investigate the incident.

She raised the alarm after seeing a torch and was faced with two men in balaclavas.

“Jacqueline and Dan are really shaken. She raised the alarm after seeing a torch and was faced with two men in balaclavas,” a source told The Sun.

In addition, they added: “Both men fled after they saw her. It is terrifying to think what could have happened if the kids had woken and seen the men in their bedroom. Jacqueline and Dan feel lucky it wasn’t worse.”

Meanwhile, a friend reportedly said: “The villa has good security and Jacqueline and Dan have got CCTV. They think it took about ten minutes for the burglars to break in. It’s possible the men were in the property for 15 minutes.”

ED! has contacted Jacqueline’s representatives for comment.

The couple, who wed in 2017, and share Ella, nine, and Mia, five. Dan has son son Teddy, 10, from his previous relationship with Megan Tomlin.

Nick reportedly had his Ibiza villa broken into (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick Grimshaw in Ibiza

Recently, BBC Radio 1 host and Celebrity Gogglebox regular Nick Grimshaw reportedly had his Ibiza villa, rented to celebrate his 40th birthday, raided.

Similarly, thieves reportedly entered the property as his family and friends. This included his mum Eileen and fiancé Mesh Henry, slept.

A source told The Sun: “Sadly, it’s a case of the wrong place at the wrong time but it’s scary to say the least.”

Meanwhile, the insider claimed Nick felt “upset” but wanted to “keep things off social media”.