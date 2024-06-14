Eddie Izzard admits she’s ‘very happy to have children’ and ‘absolutely’ open to finding love with a woman

Eddie Izzard has lifted the lid on her love life and her thoughts about settling down and having children.

The stand-up comedian, who also goes by the name Suzy, has previously revealed that she’s gender-fluid and would like to be referred to as ‘she/her’. Since then, she has been navigating coming out and has discussed using the term transgender as an umbrella term for her identity.

She has previously disclosed that she also likes to be addressed as Suzy, but doesn’t mind her birth name, Eddie, either.

Although she has largely kept her love life private, the star is now opening up about potentially growing her family and finding love.

Eddie Izzard on her love life

She opened up to TV star Gyles Brandreth about the topic on the Rosebud podcast. She detailed: “I would be very happy to have children. But at the moment it’s not there. Never say never.”

The comedian went on to explain: “I am trans, but I fancy women, I’ve always fancied women, never fancied boys or men, it just doesn’t work for me.”

Although she is open to the idea, Eddie also discussed how she isn’t “actively” looking for love. She said: “I’m not going to go into lots of relationships. It is tricky – having relationships if you’re a trans person that’s going to be tricky. But I’m quite happy with my own company.

Eddie Izzard, who also goes by the name Suzy, is best known for being a comedian (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Eddie Izzard on dating

“I’m very happy in the position that I am at the moment so I’m not looking. If someone comes along and we click very well – then absolutely.”

She added: “I do believe at some point the right person could be there and we could click.”

The star’s last public relationship was with singer Sarah Townsend (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

Eddie previously discussed her difficulties navigating the dating field as a trans woman. She admitted to Richard Eden from Daily Mail: “I would like to start dating, but it’s complicated with me being a trans woman.”

She continued: “It’s going to have to be a very confident and strong-minded woman who has a relationship with me.”

