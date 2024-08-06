Ellie Simmonds – who is appearing on Cooking with the Stars tonight (August 6) – split from her boyfriend last year after two years together.

Here’s an inside look at the Paralympian’s love life – from unrequited love for a Strictly pro to splitting from her most recent boyfriend…

Ellie Simmonds’ love life – split from boyfriend

Last October, it was revealed that Ellie, 28, had split from her partner of two years, Matt Dean. It came shortly after reports suggested they’d bought a house together.

Matt – who also has dwarfism – had known Ellie from childhood. It was Matt’s parents who gave her her start in swimming. They were pioneers in sports for people with dwarfism.

However, despite being together for two years, they parted ways last year.

“Ellie and Matt have sadly split but it was amicable on both sides and there remains a lot of love there,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“They preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye and it was the same with the break-up, but both are doing okay,” they then added.

Matt persuaded Ellie to do Strictly

Ellie previously revealed it was Matt who convinced her to do Strictly.

“I was like shall I, shall I not. Then I spoke to my other half Matt, and he was like: ‘Go for it Ellie, take that leap of faith, you don’t know unless you try,'” she told The Sun at the time.

“Now I’m so happy I said yes. As soon as I did we were bouncing around the kitchen like yay! Like little buzzing bees,” she then added.

Matt supported Ellie from the audience in Week One. Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman after her dance, Ellie revealed Matt isn’t much of a cook.

Claudia said: “We have to mention your partner Matt because he’s never cooked before and now you’re doing Strictly, I believe he’s making you packed lunches, he’s making supper at night.”

Ellie replied: “He’s making everything, so yeah, he’s an alright cook.”

However, she then explained: “He needs to add the vegetables. He keeps forgetting the vegetables and is just giving me carbohydrates!”

Ellie and Nikita were on Strictly together (Credit: BBC)

Cooking with the Stars’ Ellie Simmonds and her ‘crush’ on Strictly star

During her time on Strictly back in 2022, Ellie danced alongside Nikita Kuzmin.

The Paralympic swimmer revealed at the time that she had a big “crush” on the Ukrainian dancer.

She made the confession during a behind-the-scenes video about their training.

“I’ve got a big crush on him. His teeth are really, really nice, which they are,” she said.

Nikita and Ellie were the sixth couple to be eliminated that year.

Ellie has spoken of her future plans (Credit: ITV)

Ellie on having a baby

The Team GB athlete has also previously opened up about wanting to have children.

“I would like to have children in the future. As to whether the child would have dwarfism or be of average height, to the sports star it matters not a jot,” she told The Mirror back in 2022.

“What I do know is that I would love that child whatever, just as my parents loved me,” she then added.

Ellie was given up for adoption as a newborn baby after her birth mother was told people with her disability are often thought of as “evil”. Her birth mum also told how she wished that she’d had a termination or that Ellie had died.

