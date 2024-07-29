Emily Andre defended by fans as she’s mum-shamed over video with baby Arabella: ‘Why make it harder for yourself?’

Emily Andre recently shared a snippet of her life as a busy mum to baby Arabella on Instagram, but not everyone was supportive.

In the video, Emily is seen completing chores like cleaning and making tea while holding her newborn, Arabella, in one arm.

Emily Andre attacked by fans

In the accompanying caption, Emily joked. “Mums really are superhuman, who would have thought it would be so hard to make a tea and squeeze the tea bag with only one hand free? Can any other mums out there relate?”

Despite the light-hearted tone, some followers responded with negativity and criticism. Many called her out for intentionally making things harder for herself in the video.

I put my baby in a rocking seat or in a crib to do chores, why make it harder for yourself?

One commenter remarked: “I’m sure you can put her down. No need for the drama. You’re not the only one that does housework with a baby in their arms. And I’m sure whatever needs doing could wait until she’s settled.”

Another argued: “I put my baby in a rocking seat or in a crib to do chores, why make it harder for yourself??? Sorry I love you guys, but this seems a bit daft.”

This sentiment was echoed by others who claimed carrying the baby was unnecessary.

“Omg put the baby down!! Get real this post is a joke!!” Another viewer fumed.

Someone else added: “Why can’t you put the baby down? Never would I have a clingy baby, they need to learn. Babies adapt very easily.”

Emily Andre and Peter Andre married in 2015. (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

However, Emily’s fans quickly rallied to her defence, confronting the mum-shamers with pointed comments of their own.

One person said: “Some of these comments are so rude!! Wow didn’t realise all of you were ‘perfect’. Leave Emily alone to her OWN parenting and stop being so judgy.”

Another supporter noted: “All the judgy experts in the comments. I think a doctor with multiple kids knows better than you.”

And a third complained: “Why is it always mums that come for other mums because that not how they did something? Ain’t we meant to be empowering other mothers rather than [bleep] other mums off? Mum community is a weird place.”

Peter and Emily welcomed Arabella earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Emily Andre and Peter Andre

Singer Peter Andre married NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh in 2015, after dating for three years.

The couple have three children together. The youngest – Arabella – was born on April 2, 2024.

Peter was very open about the couple’s struggle to name their newest, and it took a month for them to decide on the name Arabella.

