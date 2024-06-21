Emily Atack has welcomed her first baby and shared his super cute name in a heartfelt post to Instagram.

The Inbetweeners star and comedian revealed her pregnancy at the end of last year and has since shared updates on her social media documenting her growing up.

On June 20, Emily announced that she and her boyfriend, Dr Alistair Garner, had welcomed a bundle of joy – a little boy named Barney.

The pair looked happier than ever as they snuggled up to their new arrival in a black and white picture shared with Emily’s followers. Emily also detailed Barney’s full name in the caption – but what does it mean?

Emily Atack baby name meaning

The sweet announcement picture was captioned: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

There doesn’t appear to be a family tie to the name. However, Barney has a sweet meaning all by itself. The name is said to be rooted in the British names Barnaby and Bernard, meaning “strong as a bear,” and Slavic Barnim, meaning “defender”.

Emily Atack has given birth to her first baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Bump.com goes on to detail: “Back when the Normans migrated to England, the Old German word bern combined with hart, forming the more whimsical Beornheard.

We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.

“This timeless pick has been capturing hearts ever since. Nowadays, Barney is synonymous with every 90s kid’s first teacher, TV’s purple dinosaur on Barney & Friends.”

Emily Atack has shared her new baby and his full name (Credit: ITV)

Whereas James is said to come from the Hebrew name Jacob and means “supplanter,” or “holder of the heel”. The website goes on to explain: “Throughout history, James has been given to kings, presidents, entertainers, and regular folks alike. Giving your little one plenty of inspiration. Thanks to its adaptability, will probably continue to grace the tops of baby name lists far into the future.”

Together, Barney and James make a powerful combination.

Emily Atack receives outpouring of best wishes after welcoming baby

Unsurprisingly, plenty of star-studded pals shared their congratulations in the comment section. Rylan penned: “Congrats you two,” and Carol Vorderman admitted the post had her in tears: “Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes.”

Peter Andre shared: “Congratulations!”

Lisa Snowdon said: “Oh darling Em! Yay! Congratulations to you both. Loads of love and welcome to the world little Barney.”

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford added: “Congratulations… what a beauty!”

