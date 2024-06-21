Emily Atack announced the wonderful news that she welcomed a baby, her first child, into the world last night (June 20).

The Inbetweeners star and comedian revealed her pregnancy at the end of last year. And, last night, the actress shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture, and the baby’s name, in the cutest Instagram upload.

Emily Atack gives birth to baby boy

Last night (June 20), Emily announced that she and her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner had welcomed a little boy.

Emily looked the picture of happiness in the snap as she cradled her bundle of joy as Alistair looked sweetly on.

The picture was captioned: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

“Congrats you two,” said Rylan.

Peter Andre shared: “Congratulations!” Lisa Snowdon said: “Oh darling Em! Yay! Congratulations to you both. Loads of love and welcome to the world little Barney.” Ruth Langsford then added: “Congratulations….what a beauty!”

‘Nana’ Kate Robbins breaks silence

Carol Vorderman admitted the post had her in tears: “Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes,” she said. Carol added: “Sending the three of you all love.”

Emily’s mum, actress Kate Robbins, replied to Carol. She shared a love heart eye emoji and a praying emoji. Carol replied sharing three red love hearts and calling Kate “Nana”.

Kate recently finished filming the sixth series of Unforgotten, and has appeared in The Couple Next Door, Death in Paradise, Dinnerladies and her own sketch show.

Pregnancy announcement

Last December, Emily shared that she was expecting: “Hello everyone. It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news.” She captioned a post on her Instagram, showing off her new bump, “I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”

We’re having a baby.

However, it seems that the pregnancy wasn’t an easiest ride, with Emily telling her 1.9 million followers: “Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.”

However she finished up by saying that she was “so happy to be writing all of this to you all” and inviting her many loyal fans to “stick around to watch me enter my mum era”.

Since then, the 34-year-old has continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy journey, with numerous snaps on social media.

Emily Atack has baby with step-cousin

While Emily keeps her relationship very private, the baby’s father is her step-cousin – nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner.

