Emily Atack has revealed she’s over the moon after welcoming a baby boy with her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner.

The couple – who are step-cousins and have known each other for 30 years – are thought to have started dating last year.

Announcing her pregnancy, Emily said she was “utterly terrified” but has “never been so happy”. Welcoming baby Barney into the world, she added: “All my dreams have come true.”

And, with sources previously claiming motherhood is something Emily has “dreamed of her whole life”, it certainly looks as though she’s found her happily ever after.

But the path to true love and happiness hasn’t been smooth for the new mum…

Emily Atack welcomes first baby with boyfriend Alistair

On June 20, Emily revealed that she had given birth to her first baby.

The little boy is called Barney, and he’s her first with boyfriend Alistair. “We have a beautiful son,” she shared, alongside a gorgeous black-and-white picture of the pair.

Step-cousin romance revealed

After urging her followers to “go easy” on her following her pregnancy reveal, reports soon surfaced that Emily’s baby daddy is actually her step-cousin. It’s claimed the pair have known each other since they were youngsters. Emily’s never been happier, though.

As well as being dishy, Alistair is quite the brainiac, too. He works as a materials scientist and electron microscopist specialising in nuclear and aerospace applications.

It was reported that they moved in together ahead of the birth of their first child. Emily’s family were said to be thrilled by the news.

According to reports, Emily struck up a romance with Dr Alistair Garner last year. But the two have allegedly known each other for around three decades.

It’s claimed Emily’s famous mother, actress Kate Robbins, and Alistair’s step-mum are actually sisters. This makes the new parents and happy couple step-cousins.

Emily and Alistair are said to have known each other for years. MailOnline reports that they were introduced after Emily’s aunt started dating Alistair’s father Stephen Garner in the early 1990s. They then tied the knot in 1994.

Speaking last year, a source said: “Emily and Alistair have grown close over the past 12 months. It [the pregnancy] was unexpected but their family is delighted for them. They make a great couple and everybody is excited for their new arrival.”

Liam from Big Brother

Emily began dating former Big Brother star Liam McGough in 2022. Things got so serious it’s claimed he met the family. However, come October that year reports surfaced that the pair had split.

A source said: “Sadly, they decided they were better off as friends and parted ways, but it’s all very amicable.”

Emily and Giovanni enjoyed a snogfest, it’s reported, at the BRITs in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ‘made a beeline’ for Emily

There was gossip aplenty at the February 2022 BRITs as it was claimed Emily was spotted snogging Strictly hunk Giovanni Pernice.

It’s claimed he “desperately tried to woo her” at the after-party.

One onlooker claimed: “Gio and Emily were snogging the faces off each other. Their hands were everywhere and they were absolutely loving it. He had been following her around the club and joined her on Maya Jama’s private table. Before long he had his arms draped over her on the dance floor where they kissed – and then held hands outside in the smoking area.”

Apparently he was “very persistent” and “made a beeline” for Emily.

Growing close to ‘besotted’ Jack Grealish

Reports surfaced in November 2021 that footballer Jack Grealish was “besotted” by Emily.

It’s claimed he found himself in a love triangle with Emily and on/off girlfriend of a decade Sasha Attwood.

According to reports, they went on secret dates together. However, Emily believed he was single at the time after seeing him on dating app Raya.

A source alleged at the time: “Emily has really enjoyed his company recently, but she certainly isn’t going to hang around if he stays with his girlfriend. She will happily get on with her life if that’s what he wants to do. It’s up to him now.”

After their alleged brief romance was revealed, Jack broke off contact with Emily and got back together with his ex.

Emily had a short-term romance with Rob Jowers (Credit: Splash News)

Emily Atack dated boyfriend Rob Jowers in 2019

In 2019, Emily and film producer Rob Jowers went public with their relationship. The lovebirds met through friends and made their red carpet debut at that year’s TV BAFTAs.

Their romance was short lived, however, with the couple calling time on their relationship after six months.

“The split was mutual and they are both really sad about it and remain friends,” said a source at the time.

Emily and Seann remained friends after an alleged fling (Credit: Splash News)

Seann Walsh

According to reports, Seann and The Inbetweeners actress Emily were an item in 2016. At the time he was understood to be in the middle of his five-year relationship with long-term partner Rebecca Humphries.

Emily and Seann never commented on any relationship or break-up, but they’re still friends and have been snapped enjoying lunch together as friends a few times over the years. One reported meet-up between the pair occurred in the summer of 2021, around the time it was reported she had split up with her boyfriend Jude Taylor.

Emily even took to Instagram in November 2022 to support Seann during his time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, appearing to shut down claims they were anything more than friends.

She posted a picture of the comedian with the caption: “Seann – one of my best mates. I am telling you he’s a good man. Keep him in.”

Dougie from McFly: ‘Friends with benefits’

Emily reportedly had a “friends with benefits” fling with McFly star Dougie Poynter at the tail end of 2018. It came after she split from boyfriend of five years Jack Vacher due to her mental health struggles.

However, things had seemingly cooled off with Dougie by the time Emily entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle at the end of 2018. There, she begged producers to find her a boyfriend after admitting her long-term goal was to find love and settle down.

Emily Atack has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend and step-cousin Alistair (Credit: Splash News)

Emily Atack admits ‘fling’ with Harry Styles: ‘Never boyfriend and girlfriend’

Back in 2013, Emily became the envy of One Direction fans worldwide when she revealed that she had dated Harry Styles.

She said at the time: “We had a nice little fling. We were never boyfriend and girlfriend. I think that’s the first time I’ve ever admitted to what it was, because I’ve just shrugged it off before. Harry and I had fun, then went in opposite directions. We haven’t spoken in a while.”

