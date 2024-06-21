Inside Emily Atack’s relationship with step-cousin Alistair: How they’re related, family’s ‘delight’ and welcoming ‘dream come true’ baby

Emily Atack has become a mum for the first time, having announced she has given birth to a baby son – read on for more information and what you need to know about Emily’s relationship with her partner.

The Inbetweeners actress shared an image of herself, boyfriend Alistair, and their newborn on Instagram yesterday (Thursday June 20) evening. Meanwhile, the post’s caption read: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

Amid the couple’s joy at the new arrival – and details about the meaning behind Emily’s baby name – how much do you know about their relationship?

Emily Atack and her boyfriend are said to have been introduced 30 years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Emily Atack partner

Emily’s dating history has featured regularly in tabloid headlines over the years, with her previously being linked romantically to several showbiz hunks.

When Emily revealed she was expecting at the end of 2023, it was reported her scientist boyfriend was someone she’d started seeing romantically last year.

However, it was reported they had known each other for many years before that.

How they’re related

According to reports from early 2024, Emily and Alistair were said to have been introduced after her aunt started dating his dad Stephen Garner in the early 1990s.

Furthermore, Stephen and Emily’s aunt – the sister of her mum actress Kate Robbins – got wed in 1994.

And so, Emily and Alistair have been dubbed “step-cousins” in the press.

Emily Atack showing off her baby bump on the BAFTA red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Family’s ‘delight’

When she announced her pregnancy, a friend said to be close to Emily told The Sun how her relationship was progressing.

The unidentified source claimed: “It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon. Emily is more than ready to be a mum and it is something she has dreamed of her whole life. Her relationship with Alistair has gone from strength to strength and they’ve moved in together.”

Additionally, they are said to have continued: “Family is everything to her. She comes from a big family and is really close to all her siblings. So she can’t wait to start one of her own. They’ve all rallied around her and are delighted in the joyous occasion.”

Congratulations to Emily and Alistair!

